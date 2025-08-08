Losing America GOPUSA Staff | Aug 8, 2025 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
The lies, cons, deceptions, dishonesty, incompetence and corruption of this self-serving, treasonous Democrat Party, their Democrat RINOs and media/propaganda outlets know no bounds. Truth and facts are irrelevant. This traitorous Democrat Party and its “useful idiot” supporters will do or say Anything to be able to dictate control over our country, then retain it by any means available. No matter the costs to the people, the economy, or the nation.
Pity they are not literally not driving off a cliff..
And yet the deranged idiot’s continue to vote for destruction of our republic! So disconcerting!