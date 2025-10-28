U.S. President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the royal palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 27 for bilateral discussions about security, trade, and other issues before sitting down to sign joint agreements outlining the two nations’ plans for an extended partnership.

“I would like to realize a new golden age of Japan-U.S. alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous,” Takaichi said.

“I am ready to promote further collaboration with you and the United States.”

Leaders first signed an agreement “toward a new golden age for the U.S.-Japan alliance.”

“The Agreement will help both countries to strengthen economic security, promote economic growth, and thereby continuously lead to global prosperity,” the document reads.

The directive follows similar arrangements made in July between the two countries and Trump’s subsequent executive action from September.

Securing sustainable supplies of critical minerals and rare earth metals was the topic of the second agreement signed Monday.

Japan and the United States will partner to maximize efficient mining, processing, investing, and project management operations, according to the details of the framework.

The elimination of unfair trade practices and market manipulation is a key aspect of the agreement.

According to the document, “the Participants plan to accomplish this through use of economic policy tools and coordinated investment to accelerate development of diversified, liquid, and fair markets for critical minerals and rare earths.”

Strong Allies

Ahead of the signing, the two leaders spoke for approximately 10 minutes in front of the media accompanied by their respective delegations.

She said the island nation is gifting 250 cherry trees to Washington, D.C., to reside among the thousands living in the city that were donated from Tokyo to the U.S. capital in 1912. Special Japanese-made fireworks will also launch into the sky around Capitol Hill to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Takaichi was chosen as prime minister in an unprecedented election in the nation’s lower parliament on Oct. 21.

“I want to congratulate you on being the first woman prime minister,” Trump said. “That’s a big deal.”

The president thanked Takaichi for Japan’s recent order of U.S. military equipment.

“We make the best military equipment in the world: the jets, the missiles, and everything else,” Trump said. “And we hope we don’t have to use them much, if at all, but we appreciate that order, and we appreciate the trade.”

Trump said the two countries will continue doing “tremendous trade.”

He welcomed her leadership style and noted her close relationship with his friend, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.

Takaichi expressed gratitude for the U.S. president’s long-lasting support of her predecessor.

After the signing ceremony, Trump told Takaichi, “I want to just let you know, anytime you have any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there.

“We are an ally at the strongest level.”

Masanao Ozaki, deputy chief cabinet secretary; Kei Sato, deputy chief cabinet secretary; and Keiichi Ichikawa, national security advisor, were among those representing the host nation at the ceremony.

Also present representing the United States were George Glass, ambassador to Japan, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, among others.

The president is next scheduled to address U.S. troops aboard the USS George Washington before attending a dinner with Japanese business leaders.

He will then travel to South Korea for the final stop on his tour of Asia, where bilateral discussions on the side of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference will precede a meeting with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping to cap off his trip.