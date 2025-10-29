Mamdani Economics GOPUSA Staff | Oct 29, 2025 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 3 votes. Please wait... Share:
And the demented Democrat Party’s useful idiots will vote for this socialist enemy Mamdani, just because these demented Democrat useful idiots hear the lies of more FREE STUFF. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Remember: The Democrat Party also wants 1.5 Trillion dollars to force you the taxpayers to pay for their illegal immigrants FREE Healthcare.
Who is this clown going to tax when all the taxpayers and corporations leave ?!?
You get the gov you deserve Libs…. enjoy.