Hours after his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI, former President Donald Trump posted a campaign-style ad on social media calling America “a nation in decline,” but vowing it will become great again.
The nearly 4-minute video was posted on his Truth Social platform.
“We are a nation in decline,” he said. “We are a failing nation.
“We are a nation that has the highest inflation in over 40 years, where the stock market just finished the worst first half of a year in more than five decades. We are a nation that has the highest energy costs in its history. We are no longer energy independent or energy dominant, which we were just two short years ago.
— Read more at NewsMax
Watch the video released this morning. This looks very much like a campaign is on the way.
WAY PAST TIME !!!!!
A very sobering message from President Trump
EVEN IF we do manage to win back control over the govt. TILL WE SCORCH the crud out of the Dept of Just-us, the FBI, DEA, DOE etc, and UTTERLY AND TOTALLY RUIN them, to where they can no longer be left to ‘weaponize’ against WE THE PEOPLE, i doubt we will ever make “america great again’..
it will not happen because there are to many idiots allowed to vote in amerikastan.
YEA< 12+ MILLION Illegal invaders.
The democrats said “no one is above the law ,even ex president. OK, then why weren’t any blm or antifa rioters charged ??? Why are criminals who attack cops released from jail on no bail to commit crimes again ?? If no one is above the law ?
Because as we see all the time, LAWS only seem to apply to WE conservatives..