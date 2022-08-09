Hours after his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI, former President Donald Trump posted a campaign-style ad on social media calling America “a nation in decline,” but vowing it will become great again.

The nearly 4-minute video was posted on his Truth Social platform.

“We are a nation in decline,” he said. “We are a failing nation.

“We are a nation that has the highest inflation in over 40 years, where the stock market just finished the worst first half of a year in more than five decades. We are a nation that has the highest energy costs in its history. We are no longer energy independent or energy dominant, which we were just two short years ago.

Watch the video released this morning. This looks very much like a campaign is on the way.