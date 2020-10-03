Stand down, Nancy. We won’t be needing you.
President Trump is probably going to recover, and Vice President Mike Pence isn’t even sick.
But for a few brief moments there, you couldn’t blame Democrats for dreaming of a pre-election transfer of power.
With Trump sidelined by the coronavirus, and Pence in danger of catching it, Democrats were salivating at the potential of ancient House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assuming power in case the president and vice president couldn’t perform their duties.
Not this time.
But it’s still looking pretty bleak for Republicans.
Not because of bad karma.
Because of bad timing.
Trump’s positive coronavirus test is a potential game-changer, and raises real questions about his viability as a candidate heading into the home stretch of the White House race.
Normally an incumbent president’s illness might trigger sympathy among the public and even his detractors but not this time. Trump’s at times dismissive attitude toward COVID-19 could come back to haunt him now at the ballot box.
If Trump doesn’t have major symptoms and recovers fully, the impact would be muted but with millions of voters already sending in mail in ballots, the positive test comes at the worst possible time for the 74-year-old president.
He will be sidelined from campaigning among his adoring crowds for at least two weeks and the next debate slated for Oct. 15 is certain to be moved or even canceled.
Trump tweets from hospital: ‘Going well, I think!’
Regeneron is Trump’s COVID-19 treatment: What to know
Even some of the president’s own advisers are predicting blowback from Trump’s illness, considering that he has been flaunting social distancing guidelines and refusing to wear a mask.
Some Democrats were trying extra hard to avoid seeming uncaring or piling on Friday but they could barely contain their belief that it was somehow a spiritual intervention in the White House battle.
“Wear a god damn mask,” U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III bellowed in a tweet.
“The president spent months undermining the work of our doctors and scientists, while he failed to help states and communities contain the outbreak,” U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. “He mocked people for wearing masks and held super-spreader events that disregarded the health of thousands.”
Oh, and by the way, Warren says she wishes Trump and his family “a quick and safe recovery.” Just in case you’re worried she was being callous.
Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. “He lies so much,” one friend just texted. “Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?” others are texting.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 2, 2020
What Democrats really are hoping for is not well wishes but to win the election.
And to hope like hell that their own 77-year-old nominee doesn’t catch COVID-19.
And while Biden tested negative, that doesn’t mean people won’t be thinking of his fitness and age.
Trump’s illness also could focus more attention on the candidates’ running mates — especially Pence. There’s no evidence that Trump will need to turn over power to Pence while he recovers from the coronavirus, but there’s plenty of speculation about it.
There was even wild speculation that Republicans would somehow need to replace Trump and Pence on the ticket.
Sorry, Mitt Romney, we don’t need you, either.
No, to get back the White House Democrats are going to have to do it fair and square — win the election.
And with Trump in quarantine, that task just got easier.
President Trump was placed in the presidency for being the most qualified and will do it again, whether in the hospital or not. With Gods hand on our election process America will be even greater.
Unless I missed it, where is George Bush Jr. and Laura? Whether they wish the president and the FLOTUS well or not, their words would fall flat anyway. It has been disgusting that Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Rosalind Carter, this elite group of women, have not been supportive of Melania. They have trashed this woman from her speeches, to the decor of the WH during Christmas, the redesign of the Rose Garden, her “Be Best” slogan, their son Barron, Melania’s dress . . . literally everything. And if that was not enough a former aid to FLOTUS, who was fired from her job, released secret tapes of her conversations with Melania, someone who feigned being a friend, and betrayed her.
Someone once said regarding the WH, “If you want a friend, get a dog.”
It was heart warming to see many running down the street, setting up camp outside Walter Reed saying “We love you President Trump.
This is the very best of people and to wish others a speedy recovery and support them when they are ill. God Bless everyone of you for saying prayers, giving well wishes to the president and have been praying for his recovery and his wife Melania as well of the Senators who have since tested positive for COVID.
Fervent prayers for President and Mrs. Trump and all of those in his administration, for a speedy recovery and may all those in America too get well from this dreaded China Covid Disease. God bless all of your families. You are the BEST! of America and have hearts of gold.
Sen. Ron Johnson has now been added to the list of Covid positive GOP senators. The others are Thom Tillis and Mike Lee.