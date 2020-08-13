New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees created a firestorm on social media in June for comments he made about kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.
Chiefs players, including defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward, took exception with Brees’ words. A day later Mathieu and quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined other NFL players in speaking out about the murder of George Floyd. They asked the NFL to “condemn racism and the systemic oppression of Black people” and admit it was wrong to silence players who engage in peaceful protests.
The latter was in reference to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t found an job in the NFL since he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016
After the video was released, Mahomes was asked about Brees’ comment on kneeling during the anthem, for which Brees later apologized.
“Obviously, his statement missed the point, and missed what was going on in the world today and took away attention from the movement that was going on and the peaceful protesting that was going on,” Mahomes said.
With the Chiefs set to open the 2020 NFL season in less than a month at Arrowhead Stadium, will Mahomes, Mathieu or others take a knee during the national anthem?
President Donald Trump said in an interview Tuesday with “Outkick the Coverage” he hopes they don’t.
“You’re making millions of dollars to play the sport. They have to respect their country,” Trump said, per the New York Post. “If they don’t stand for their flag, I would be very happy if the NFL didn’t open. With that being said, I would love to see them open.”
A number of NFL players (and at least one coach) already have said they will kneel during the playing of the national anthem, including Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and running back Kenyan Drake, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
None of the Chiefs players have said publicly what they will do, but coach Andy Reid was asked about it in June and indicated he’d be fine with it.
“This isn’t about kneeling. It’s about progress,” Reid said. “We all get hung up on this other deal. That’s not what this is about. If we could just focus in on appreciating life, appreciating people. Not judging by the outer skin. …
“So, let’s get away from judging. This goes for everybody. We’re talking about racial issues. Let’s get in and see what’s inside people, and when you do, you’re going to see beauty. There are some beautiful, beautiful people out there that we’re putting walls up against and we don’t have an opportunity to be here on Earth very long.”
After Reid spoke that day, Mahomes said being a nationally recognized athlete gives him an opportunity to speak out on social issues.
“Enough is enough,” Mahomes told reporters. “We gotta do something about this. I’m blessed to have this platform. Why not use it?”
Will that include kneeling before the Chiefs-Texans game on Sept. 10? We’ll find out soon.
___
(c)2020 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Reid suffers badly from a liberal’s malady- constipation and diarrhea of the mouth…. Both occurring at the same time
If you don’t love America enough to stand for our anthem, then you don’t have a right to life in America!! GET OUT!!!
“Enough is enough,” Mahomes told reporters. “We gotta do something about this. I’m blessed to have this platform. Why not use it?” You do have the platform, sadly, also some children look up to you, mine will be taught to look up to those who have fought and died for our country and all of us, mine will be taught to look up to those who stand. And although my platform is not as big as yours, my platform buys the products promoted by the commercials at your games, those advertisers will not show me their product because I will not be watching your games. When professional athletes link their protests, via kneeling, to the black lies matter group, they have lost me and my family forever, blm is an ADMITTED Marxist organization, who for all practical purposes does not give a damn about black lives, unless of course, it can be used for a political football for the Marxist/leftist/democrat agenda. IF blm and ANY professional athlete really cared about black lives or slavery issues, they would be doing something about the 98% of black lives lost to other blacks, they would be protesting planed parenthood for the abortion of black babies and they would not choose to promote shoes by companies having those shoes made by slave and child labor in china.
Well said! That deserves more than 5 stars.
I’ve been a Bears fan longer than most of you have been alive. But if I see them kneeling for the national anthem, I will turn off the TV and find something better to do. Tell your advertisers. And if it happens more than once, I will probably turn it off for the season.
Same here with the 49ers. And a lot of my friends feel the same way.
Wake up, NFL.
We watched some of these young players in college, but they have turned us off so we will turn them off. I don’t care what color their skin is, or how long their hair is, or how many tattoos they have~~ but when they disrespect MY Flag and Anthem they are shoved by the wayside.
What happens (fan reaction) when these NFL players kneel before the game will portend what happens next November. If everyone just says “ho hum” we can say hello to President Kamala Harris.
We will see how long their bravado lasts when the money runs out.
Been an American since Ike was POTUS. Been a Chief’s fan since Lamar brought the Texan’s to KC. Cheered their first World Championship (SB4). Suffered 50 years of highs and lows and finally was able to celebrate their 2nd World Championship (SB54). I’m still a proud American – not sure about being a Chief’s fan.