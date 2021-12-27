Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has earned the top approval rating from the American public out of 11 federal leaders, according to a new Gallup poll.

Roberts received a favorable approval rating of 60%, beating out Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who both also received favorable ratings. Powell received an approval rating of 53% and Fauci received an approval rating of 52%, according to the poll.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell received the lowest approval rating with just 34% of Americans approving of his job performance and 63% disapproving.

Roberts, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by Republican President George W. Bush, has been identified as having a conservative judicial philosophy — but is the only leader who received majority bi-partisan approval, according to Gallup.

He received 57% approval from Republicans and 55% approval from Democrats, in addition to 64% from respondents who identify as political independents.

“Most of the other leaders are viewed positively by two-thirds or more of one party versus less than a quarter of the other,” Lydia Saad, director of U.S. Social Research at Gallup, wrote in an analysis of the results. “A key exception is McConnell, whose performance is approved of by less than half of Republicans.”

About 75% of Democrats disapproved of McConnell’s job performance, compared to 64% of independents and 52% of Republicans.

However, Republicans overwhelmingly approved of the performance by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with just 23% of Democrats giving him a favorable job performance rating.

“Unlike McConnell, who has had a falling out with former President Donald Trump since he left office, McCarthy maintains a cordial relationship with Trump,” Saad noted.

Fauci’s approval rating was the most skewed along party lines, earning approval from 85% of Democrats and just 19% approval rating from Republicans.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also received highly skewed ratings, scoring favorably among Democrats and unfavorably among Republicans.

