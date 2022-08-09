(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump said his Mar-A-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was “under siege” and raided by FBI agents on Monday.
Trump made the comments in a post on his social media platform Truth.
“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump wrote, adding “These are dark times for our Nation …”
Various media outlets cited anonymous sources who stated the raid was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents that were classified and may have been at Trump’s Florida home.
Trump, who was in New York at the time of the raid, said it was done by a large group of FBI agents and was unannounced.
“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024 …” Trump wrote.
Trump said the FBI agents broke into his safe.
“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee?” Trump asked.
The former president added that America has become a “broken, Third-World” country that was “corrupt at a level not seen before.”
The Justice Department and White House declined comment to various media outlets.
Below you find reaction to this unprecedented event:
The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022
Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022
The FBI isn’t doing anything about the groups vandalizing Catholic Churches, firebombing Pro-Life groups or threatening Supreme Court justices
But they find time to raid Mar A Lago
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022
If the FBI can raid the home of a former US President, imagine what 87,000 more IRS agents will do to you.
— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 8, 2022
The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022
What does the FBI know about Hunter Biden?
— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) August 9, 2022
What happens when you try to fix a corrupt Gov? Rediculousness happens!
I can only hope that President Trump runs in 2024 and wins (again). Regardless, I hope that the next President guts the corrupt FBI and rebuilds it as a law abiding and enforcing organization. If you think about it, it never has been. JEH was about as crooked as they come. I believe there was an attempt to make the FBI a legitimate LE organization after JEH passed, but I do not believe it has ever come close to being law abiding. There has always been the feeling of being above the Constitutional law.
if indicted he can not run..
and with all the new irs aka stazi agents the mao biden regime has hired it will not be long
before they will be breaking down your door.
Unless WE the People do not destroy this treasonous, destructive, socialist Democrat Party. it will destroy our country.
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship is just getting started.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers (FBI), Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
When Hillary Clinton was running for the Democrat Party’s presidential candidate she said “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”
Damned right!!!!! This whole administration is rife with misconduct from top to bottom. If Trump has any legal recourse, I hope he can destroy every single person involved in this charade. In any event, i hope they all pay and pay dearly.
“The Justice Department and White House declined comment to various media outlets.” Of course not—they have no legitimate grounds on which to defend their actions. They can mouth off long and loud when they think they have the upper hand, but when they come face-to-face with truth, they become verbally paralyzed.
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and agendas. Democrats always blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
This is another nail in the Demonrats coffin!! They will have their ***** handed to them in November and again in 2024!!!