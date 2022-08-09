(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump said his Mar-A-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was “under siege” and raided by FBI agents on Monday.

Trump made the comments in a post on his social media platform Truth.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump wrote, adding “These are dark times for our Nation …”

Various media outlets cited anonymous sources who stated the raid was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents that were classified and may have been at Trump’s Florida home.

Trump, who was in New York at the time of the raid, said it was done by a large group of FBI agents and was unannounced.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024 …” Trump wrote.

Trump said the FBI agents broke into his safe.

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee?” Trump asked.

The former president added that America has become a “broken, Third-World” country that was “corrupt at a level not seen before.”

The Justice Department and White House declined comment to various media outlets.

Below you find reaction to this unprecedented event:

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

The FBI isn’t doing anything about the groups vandalizing Catholic Churches, firebombing Pro-Life groups or threatening Supreme Court justices But they find time to raid Mar A Lago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

If the FBI can raid the home of a former US President, imagine what 87,000 more IRS agents will do to you. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 8, 2022

The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 9, 2022

What does the FBI know about Hunter Biden? — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) August 9, 2022