In 1992, when Bill Clinton challenged incumbent George Bush Sr. for the presidency, Clinton political strategist James Carville invented the slogan “It’s the economy Stupid!” His purpose was to deflect from Bush’s victory over Saddam Hussein in the Gulf War, along with any other Bush accomplishments, and focus solely on the nation’s lackluster economic performance.

Amazingly, by November 4, the day after Bill Clinton defeated Bush, the picture changed entirely. Suddenly, America was told by the liberal media and the Democrats that the election had been a referendum on abortion, and that the pro-life stance of Republicans had been flatly refuted by the American people. Sadly, the feckless and morally rudderless GOP “Establishment’ took the bait.

From that point forward, the predictable party “moderates” sought desperately to tap dance their way out of taking any definable stance on issues of basic morality. The concept of upholding the value and dignity of human life, or any other issue of fundamental “right and wrong,” was supplanted by the insipid pallor of “fiscal conservatism.” And the GOP “Establishment” has been retreating ever since.

Invariably, when the party suffers any loss at the polls, the blame is laid at the feet of those who are deemed “too extreme,” according to the hard-left, with tacit GOP concurrence. The actual repulsiveness of a party that has no object, other than its own advancement, is never pondered. Instead, the “Religious Right” is invariably the culprit.

With the advent of the Trump Presidency, all of that has changed. And hopefully forever. Not known as a “conservative ideologue” prior to becoming America’s forty-fifth President, Donald Trump has been unwaveringly bold and principled in his advocacy of many conservative causes, including the humanity of the unborn, his support for Israel, and his promise to uphold Constitutional protections for the religious liberty of Americans.

If anyone had cause to question the veracity of this in 2016, when the President didn’t have a legislative track record, all doubt has been removed now. Throughout his entire term in office, President Trump has fought to uphold the First Amendment protection of freedom of religion. His policies have been decidedly conservative and supportive of Evangelical Christians. And what America witnessed from the recently completed Republican National Convention inarguably proves the point.

Several of the speakers, even including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany were bold and unwavering as they shared their faith, and told of the President’s support of it in policy and personal relationship. Whereas the Democrats, in their convention last week, deliberately omitted the words “Under God” from their perfunctory recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance,” The name of Jesus and Almighty God were boldly and unabashedly invoked throughout the Republican event.

In his acceptance speech, President Trump did likewise, and reminded everyone of his fulfillment of the long standing commitment to relocate the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Likewise, on so many other issues where spineless “moderates” seek to tread lightly, he didn’t make any effort to water down his message in deference to them. Rather, he reiterated his determination to chart a bold and courageous course that puts the hopes and ideals of the American Heartland above any consideration from the leftist globalists who totally dominate the Democrat Party, and seek to neutralize the GOP.

It is no wonder that such people revile the President so completely. He not only overcame the venom and corruption of the cabal of Hillary and Obama; he unequivocally proved that elitists of the GOP “Establishment,” who attempt to present themselves as the “mainstream/Big Tent,” are nothing but lackeys of the left. If they can’t help leftist Democrats actually win at the ballot box, they’ll be content to constantly undermine conservatism from within.

These are the people who insisted that the hope and promise of the Republican Party in 2016 was embodied in Jeb Bush. And they are the ones who relentlessly attack President Trump, though they could never find the spine to truly oppose the leftist onslaught against America perpetrated by Barack Obama and his treasonous cabal.

They have been exposed. Regardless of any successes the Democrats may enjoy with their dirty tricks and acquisition of power through contrived “crisis,” America will never again rally to the gutless platitudes of the GOP Insiders. Their day has passed. The William Kristols, Mitt Romneys, Jeff Flakes, and Paul Ryans are consigning themselves and their self-serving agenda to what Ronald Reagan properly described as “The Ash Heap of History.”

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.