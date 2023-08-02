(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in a general election face-off, according to newly released polling data.

The New York Times/Siena College poll results released Tuesday show both candidates have 43% support.

As The Center Square previously reported, a CBS news poll released over the weekend reports that 60% of Americans disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president.

Gallup also released polling data recently showing that Biden, who increasingly faces his own legal question related to his son Hunter’s overseas dealings, had high approval numbers upon taking office. Those figures dropped, though, with the deadly and chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and Biden has not recovered.

“Biden’s average quarterly approval rating has not risen above 42.0% since his third quarter in office, when it registered 44.7%,” Gallup said. “His average ratings in the first two quarters of his presidency were 56.0% and 53.3%.”

Biden’s average job approval rating has fared lower than recent predecessors. Vice President Kamala Harris is even lower with 38% support.

“Of the 11 post-World War II U.S. presidents elected to their first term, just one – Jimmy Carter – had a lower 10th-quarter average approval rating than Biden,” Gallup said. “Four presidents registered majority-level 10th-quarter average approval ratings: Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Another two, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, averaged just below 50% in their 10th quarters, while Barack Obama (46.8%), Ronald Reagan (44.4%) and Donald Trump (42.7%) each had higher ratings than Biden.”

Trump, who faces an array of legal charges, is dominating the Republican primary field with 54% support among Republicans with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing at 17%. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley all have 3% support while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and author and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy both have 2% support.