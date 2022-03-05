Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for comments suggesting someone in Russia assassinate Vladimir Putin.
“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service,” Graham tweeted Thursday evening.
But fellow GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said that is “an exceptionally bad idea.”
“Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves,” Cruz tweeted.
“I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWIII,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted, “As the world pays attention to how the US and its leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks and remarks made by some House members aren’t helpful.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called Graham’s comment “irresponsible, dangerous and unhinged.”
“We need leaders with calm minds and steady wisdom. Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations. Americans don’t want war,” she tweeted.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decried what he called an “escalation of Russophobia,” and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov called Graham’s comments “unacceptable and outrageous.”
Putin’s American Biden and Democrat planted Energy apparatchiks are crippling the USA energy supply in time of war. Is will also cripple our military. When traitors like these try to defund our American strength when threatened with nuclear annihilation is time for an American Godfather moment;
“An iconic scene in The Godfather is when Michael informs the family’s longtime consigliere Tom Hagen (portrayed by Robert Duvall) that Tom is “out” as consigliere. Michael is brutally honest with Tom and tells him, “You’re not a wartime consigliere, Tom. Things may get rough”
Out with politically correct promoted Afghan failure Generals like Lloyd Austin picked because of his skin color, Miley chosen because he plays both political sides of the fence, and Blinken who bats his eyes when war is mentioned and prefers to look the other way. In with guys like Petraeus and Mad Dog Mattis who love the sting of battle, even when politics gets confusing, before American cities end up like Kyiv and we like Godfather foot soldiers, where we are all inside hotel rooms clinging to the mattresses, but at least THEY knew how to assassinate their rivals all in the same day in one deceptive swoop to cut off the head of the snake, while Biden just feeds Putin infected undigestible rat food.
While I’m not a huge fan of Lindsay Graham, he has expressed what a lot of us feel—perhaps even his critics. When it comes to those types of conclusions, a lot of people think them, but they do not want to be recognized as the originator nor a supporter. I will say though, it should not have been publicized on Social Media—nor publicized at all.
This is the type of thing that requires a covert military operation and you just don’t broadcast those to the world. Arming the Ukrainians is fine and good, but the source of the problem is what really needs to be dealt with. Putin has already threatened the use of nuclear weapons—if he were to get away with that, then you had better believe North Korea, China, and Iran will follow suit.
Getting rid of diabolical and cutthroat aggressors such as Putin is sometimes necessary. They are irrational and impulsive and driven by their insatiable drive for power and personal ambition. This sanctions nonsense will hurt the Russian people far more than it will hurt Putin—yet Putin is the nemesis to be dealt with. We can’t fight everybody’s wars and solve everybody’s problems, but America stands as the stabilizing force on this planet, so it is prudent to implement various other strategies other than outright war in reigning in the loose cannons of the world.
The Biden idiots in Washington make the United States dependent on Russian oil, middle eastern oil, Venezuelan oil and Iranian oil. Isn’t it great that Biden and his traitors enrich Countries that want “death to America”. Make America Last Again, right Democrat communists and RINOS?
According to Fox News, the Keystone pipeline was scheduled to supply more oil per day than we buy from Russia today. Biden will beg Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iran for more oil, a policy which has doubled the price of US gasoline in a year, while he refuses to ask Texas and other oil rich states for US oil. It makes no sense, but had we remained fossil fuel independent like we were a little over a year ago, our gas pump prices would have remained low.
Biden has sold out to the green new deal, CO2 alarmists. Note the the lowest ice extents in the Arctic were in September 2012, 10 years ago, higher ever since based on NASA satellite data. And the ice extents in Antarctica have been higher ever since we started measuring them by Satellite. Thus since CO2 has been rising slightly every year for the last 10 years, the doomsday computer projections have been wrong for 10 years.