Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for comments suggesting someone in Russia assassinate Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service,” Graham tweeted Thursday evening.

But fellow GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said that is “an exceptionally bad idea.”

“Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves,” Cruz tweeted.

“I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWIII,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted, “As the world pays attention to how the US and its leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks and remarks made by some House members aren’t helpful.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called Graham’s comment “irresponsible, dangerous and unhinged.”

“We need leaders with calm minds and steady wisdom. Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations. Americans don’t want war,” she tweeted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decried what he called an “escalation of Russophobia,” and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov called Graham’s comments “unacceptable and outrageous.”

