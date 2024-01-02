A Real Resolution GOPUSA Staff | Jan 2, 2024 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 19 votes. Please wait... Share:
BINGO! Do not vote for ANY Democrats or RINOs.
WE’VE been saying “DONT VOTE FOR RINOS” for literally decades.. SOME how they STILL make it into office though… Just look at Mike Dewhiner in Ohio!
Thought he was a True blue conservative, compared to John Traitor Kasich, and LOOK AT HIM.. He’s turning out to be just as much a RINO as Kasich ever was.