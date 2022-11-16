As host of “Fox News Sunday,” Chris Wallace used to take pride in the notion of being a tough but fair interviewer. That’s not what viewers are seeing on his new CNN show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” Look no further than his latest interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
It began with a brief glimpse of the previous Wallace. He asked Ocasio-Cortez if voters were looking for something less extreme. Naturally, the radical leftist protested she was in no way extreme with right-wingers who want illegal aliens to be physically harmed. No footnote was requested.
But then, Wallace aided the myth of AOC by underlining how she somehow offered brilliant questioning of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, allegedly due to her “razor-sharp” instincts gleaned from being a bartender.
After an ad break, Wallace lauded her as a social media star, but relayed all this fame “has come at a price.” He recalled that last December on Twitter, Trump backer Steve Cortes mocked her fiance displaying “gross pale male feet in public.” Wallace quoted her Twitter response: “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations on my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”
Why does this deserve a great national airing? This set up Ocasio-Cortez to psychologize her critics on the right, that their criticism is “very much rooted in my identity as a woman, and I believe rooted in a great deal of misogyny and … underlying issues around sex and identity.” It’s somehow nobody’s business who she’s dating, which is a silly thing for a political celebrity with 13 million Twitter followers to proclaim.
Then the drama queen section really kicked in. Over a screen reading “AOC on Recklessness of GOP Rhetoric,” Wallace asked, “I want to put up something that you said this summer, which is serious. ‘Realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September.’ Congresswoman, is that real? Do you feel your life is in danger?”
AOC insisted, “I’ve felt that my life has been in danger since the moment that I won my primary election in 2018,” and claimed she asks her fiance to come out to her car to walk her inside her apartment building. She added she has kind of a “static electricity” around her. But she’s not an egotist.
This is somehow not in the realm of conspiracy theory. Wallace enabled this routine: “How do you live with it? And is it worth it?” She said, “I need to be as robust and urgent as possible to say what I need to say because I don’t want to take the time I have for granted.”
Wallace added, sympathetically, “Do you ever think, let somebody else carry the torch?” By this point, there is zero difference between Wallace and perennial CNN suck-up Larry King.
The socialist congresswoman then uncorked a lecture about how “when we look at Jim Crow, when we look at the era of reconstruction and resistance to us becoming a more just country, some of the darkest pockets in this country, most violent pockets of this country, used the threat of violence as a chilling effect to prevent people from trying to stand up for the right thing.”
Today’s conservatives are always being accused of being “Jim Crow 2.0.” CNN wallows in it but never challenges it.
The new Chris Wallace show is like pretty much everything else on CNN since Chris Licht glad-handed Republicans on Capitol Hill promising something different on air. Licht’s talk of “rebuilding trust” is meaningless. Nothing has changed at CNN. It’s still a liberal swamp.
Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
two t###s in a cat box.
Who cares, she is known by her words and deeds, ‘tax the rich’ then attending a high society event. As for her talk about ‘Jim Crow’, that was a Democrat construct after Reconstruction when her party snatched the elections back for black voters and kept them down until the Republicans passed Johnson’s Civil Rights Act!!
She uses the Jim Crow comments but it’s highly doubtful that she even knows what all went on during those days, or for that matter, what it really means when talking about that. For someone that attended college she seems clueless to what this country is all about. When she talks she shows everyone just how dumb she really is. She does give one pause as to just what kind of an education students get at that radical left wing socialist school she attended.
“She does give one pause as to just what kind of an education students get at that radical left wing socialist school she attended.” disqus_mYq83iidpR
Yes. Yes she does.
Let’s face it, the failure of Our educational system is about the only thing Sandy truly represents.
“Who’s talking to Chris Wallace”, definitely not the ghost of Rush Limbaugh. The interview reminded me of scenes from the movie “Dirty dancing” but with a May and December couple.
Alexandria Obviously Communist has just proved beyond any possible doubt that there’s no level of stupidity that she won’t descend to.
She is so stupid she can’t descend any further than she is now.
So far he has fallen. Bet he would have had a much bigger audience on Fox if he had been a fair commentator.
Two losers. Nothing more.
I’m getting so tired of this one’s self inflicted martyrdom and perceived conspiracies against her personally .
“Oh! They just resent me because I’m a woman…” (gag) Oh give me a break!
She lashes out spontaneously, then shows fear, feigns indignation and then snidely comments about anyone who takes the time to respond to her ignorant and accusational rhetoric.
And just for the record: No one on the Right is frustrated because they’re hot for you and want to date you, Sandy.
Who in their right mind would want to date such an immature, self-centered, inconsiderate little brat with such a snotty attitude that what she really needs is a darn good spanking, then be sent to her room to reconsider her behavior until she’s ready to apologize and come back out and actually start working for the people who voted her in and actually represent them.
Her only real power has been fooling the people of her district that she cares about them, that she’s working for them, and they’re foolish enough to believe her, even though she has done nothing to help them, and has actually made decisions and efforts that ultimately hurt them.
Grow up, Sandy. Then maybe the adults will take you more seriously.
Too bad someone does not take her up on her fears! It’s time for AOC to go…..far, far away!!