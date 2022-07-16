A trove of videos and emails keep being leaked from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop – but it’s a good bet that many Americans aren’t hearing much about it.

The latest leak from the Hunter Biden laptop – which was recovered from a computer repair store before the 2020 elections* – shows the president’s son smoking crack in a spa pool and cavorting with prostitutes. Previous leaks show financial deals with the Chinese businesses that may have benefited his father, now the president of the United States.

But few in the mainstream media are reporting it. One of the more recent findings they’re ignoring is a voicemail message from Joe Biden that was recovered from the laptop:

Biden (in a 2018 voicemail to Hunter): “Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance give me a call. Nothing urgent. Just want to talk to you. I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the [Washington] Times, was good. I think you’re clear.”

Some critics argue the voicemail shows candidate Joe Biden was lying when he told the American people that he never discussed his son’s business dealings with them. Interestingly, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to discuss the voicemail last week when asked by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.

In an interview with AFN, Geoff Dickens of Media Research Center says the laptop drama is the best story you’ve never heard.

“The amount of scandals that come out of the Hunter Biden laptop – the discovery of the hard drive and the iPhone and the iCloud account – they seem to be coming almost like on a daily basis,” says Dickens.

But he suggests that could all change if Biden’s poll numbers keep plummeting and it stops being in the Democrats’ best interest to run Biden again in 2024.

“If the mainstream media decides that Joe Biden’s got to go, and the Democrats got to pick another candidate to run – yeah … I mean, they might start paying more attention to stories that will hurt Joe or discourage him from running,” says the MRC spokesman.

As reported yesterday by AFN, conservative political pundit Gary Bauer says it appears Biden has in fact “outlived his usefulness” to the Democratic Party. A trifecta of recent stories by no less than The New York Times imply that could be the case – just 18 months after Biden took office.

*The New York Post first reported in October 2020 that it had received from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, a copy of a hard drive of a laptop that Hunter Biden had dropped off 18 months earlier at a Delaware computer repair shop and never retrieved. While the laptop’s authenticity was met initially with skepticism by many in the mainstream media, The New York Times – buried in a March 2022 story – noted that the laptop was legitimate and it contents were “authenticated.”

—-

