An expert on natural resource and energy policies says the American economy could be in for more pain as a diesel fuel shortage seems imminent.
America runs on diesel. Trucks, trains, boats, and barges need it, and so do buses and farm and construction equipment. But as refineries continued to shut down in response to the Biden administration’s war on fossil fuels, the supply is drying up.
Shameek Konar of Pilot Flying J travel centers, the nation’s leading retailer of diesel, warned about that recently when he testified before the Surface Transportation Board.
“Union Pacific’s restrictions will prevent Pilot from keeping minimarkets adequately supplied with [diesel exhaust fluid], likely causing shortages that will sideline trucks and reduce trucking capacity,” he told the federal agency.
Snopes reports claims about diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) shortages are “misleading,” and Union Pacific and Flying J both told the fact-checking website the issue has been resolved. However, neither company denies disagreeing over hauling the important diesel additive. Union Pacific told Snopes its request to reduce shipments by rail car was “strictly voluntary.”
As transportation costs rise, so will the cost of food and every other commodity that needs to be transported.
And considering the fact that home heating and electricity are also produced using diesel, Dan Kish of the Institute for Energy Research says things are not looking good at all.
“Predictions are that wholesale electricity prices will be doubling to tripling this summer,” he relays.
Kish believes the Biden administration is taking the exact wrong approach to preventing the looming crisis.
“We’ve closed nuclear power plants; we’ve closed refineries; we’ve closed just about everything, which may please The New York Times’ front page but doesn’t please the customers who have to pay more for the things that they get,” he says, adding that that will continue until something changes in Washington.
But as President Biden continues to blame the situation on Putin invading Ukraine, Kish says the current political leaders seem more interested in passing the buck than solving the problem.
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
The hay supplier for my cattle just advised me I would be paying $75-$95 to buy the same $50 round bale of hay I bought over the past 3 years, simply because to the Doubling of the cost of Diesel to plant, harvest and transport it to market. The Price of beef will follow and the cost to feed the American sheep who voted Biden in will rise just as fast as what I now have to pay to feed cattle. My air quality might improve .00001% while my expenses to eat double. This cannot be anything done by people in charge by accidental ignorance, but a preplanned war upon the American people obviously planned and executed by foreign powers who own American politicians. Enter the Biden crime family who will leave office richer on corrupt money WE THE PEOPLE get fleeced from.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people, by restricting U.S. oil production, increase Taxes and the cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
This insanity will continue as long as we have a treasonous Democrat Party ruled government.
THIS is not being done accidentally. THIS IS A purposeful shanking of our nation over by the corroptocrats and libtards.
they will do everything in there power do kill america any way shape or form.
they are terminators they absoulutely will never stop.