The New York Times is belatedly reporting on a certain laptop owned and abandoned by the unscrupulous and troubled son of the current U.S. president, and now the public is being reminded how the disinterested national media fled from the story of Hunter Biden and the “Big Guy” just weeks before a presidential election.

On October 14, 2020, The New York Post published a story that other media had learned about but ran from: A laptop dropped off for repair but abandoned by Hunter Biden became the property of the business owner, John Paul Isaac, who found a treasure trove of emails, text messages, and business documents when he opened it up and started reading.

Last week, in a story buried 20 pages inside its print edition, The New York Times was forced to report on the laptop – and the contents therein – because of an ongoing federal probe into Biden’s international business affairs and his failure to pay millions in federal taxes. The story said federal prosecutors are looking at Hunter Biden’s communication with a business partner, Devon Archer, and the communication that is being scrutinized comes from “a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop.”

“You would think you would want to give this more promotion,” says Media Research Center analyst Curtis Houck, “than put it on A20 of your print publication.”

Even though the story was buried, any mention of the laptop is an admission of sorts considering the Post’s pre-election story was dismissed by Democrats and their media allies. The laptop story was called “Russian disinformation” and a “Russian operation” that was allegedly created by Vladimir Putin to help then-President Donald Trump win re-election. That wild-eyed accusation, while lacking any proof, stemmed from their collective belief that Trump had been outed as a Russian puppet, and a traitor to his country, and the “walls were closing in” on his presidency thanks to Robert Mueller’s probe.

Instead of reporting on the laptop and its contents, NPR infamously stated it would not “waste our time on stories that are not really stories.”

Media wasn’t curious about ‘Big Guy’

A week after the Post ran its first story, it published an account of Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner with Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, and Joe’s brother Jim. He said a reference to the “Big Guy” in a May 2017 email referred to Joe Biden himself because the questionable business dealings were a family venture.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said in a statement, which was ignored by most of the media, two years ago.

If that accusation is true, Joe Biden was likely depositing checks as vice president of the United States while his son was crisscrossing the world and making multi-million-dollar business deals with unscrupulous business partners in Ukraine, China, and the Middle East.

Now that the Times story is resurrecting the issue, however, the media is being forced to explain itself two years later. Just such an attempt by The Washington Post got ripped apart by Charles Cooke, a National Review writer. He reminded readers that social media censored the Post story about the laptop but allowed the media to repeatedly make “Russian collusion” claims about Donald Trump without punishment.

The media claims it is a “skeptical institution” by nature, Cooke writes, but in reality it is a “gullible, ill-informed, hysterical, lazy, dumb, and duplicitous institution, and its aims are utterly transparent.”

