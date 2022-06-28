Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will continue working to support women from out of state who are seeking legal abortions and took aim at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for a concurring opinion in which he urged colleagues to overturn various cases, including the landmark ruling establishing same-sex marriage.
Lightfoot appeared on a CBS morning show Monday to talk about the court overturning Roe v. Wade and reiterated her administration’s plan to spend $500,000 on supporting travelers seeking abortions in the city from states where it’s illegal.
“We shouldn’t be in this circumstance but this is a reality give what the Supreme Court did to American women on Friday,” Lightfoot said.
The mayor also took aim at Thomas over the weekend, criticizing his dissent for questioning the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage. Lightfoot has warned for months that the court may go after LGBTQ rights and was discussing Thomas’ dissent at a Pride event when someone in the audience shouted, “F—- Clarence Thomas.”
“Fuck Clarence Thomas” –@chicagosmayor @SCOTUSblog @chicago #prideinthepark #chicago #RoeVWade #lorilightfoot #scotus pic.twitter.com/F5GOESquuM
— Ricky (@RickyRakoon) June 26, 2022
“F—- Clarence Thomas,” Lightfoot responded, drawing cheers from the crowd, according to a video on social media.
The comment is likely to be well received in Democratic Chicago but has received criticism from conservatives.
I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/z4BXZ4Jj9Y
— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) June 28, 2022
The Tenth Amendment says that the Federal Government only has those powers delegated in the Constitution.
If it isn’t listed, it belongs to the states or to the people.
The Supreme Court just corrected an error judgement of giving the federal government a power that is not given to it in the U.S. Constitution.
No Where in the U.S. Constitution does it give the mother a right to kill her baby!!
Exactly. The whole BS about abortion, was predicated on “A right to privacy”. WHICH SHOWS UP EXACTLY NO WHERE what so ever, in the entire constitution.
this woman could not run a lemonade stand much less chicago.
she is just like any liberal.
they hate god and everyone who does not agree with there looney secular beliefs.
The demonic Democrat Party cult and their disciples of Satan.
Note that everything that God called a sin or an abomination, the demonic Democrat Party encourages, promotes, supports and approves of.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
That is no woman!!!!
No , U R right that this is NO Woman ! But it is a She/He Zombie
God Bless the Supreme Court, God is watching….don”t you forget it Ms. Lightfoot
“F—- Clarence Thomas,” Lightfoot responded, drawing cheers from the crowd, according to a video on social media.”
Such exemplary leadership, Lori. You set such a great example. You can throw around F-bombs at a Supreme Court Justice because your political agenda doesn’t line up with the Constitution.
If you and your fellow pro-abortion activists would look at the Constitution, you would see that abortion rights are not a part of it—there is no such thing as an abortion right in the Constitution. The nationwide show of ignorance over the Roe/Wade decision is disgusting. It casts a bit of a dark shadow over womankind.
AMEN!!!
I used to love Samuel L Jackson, but HIS Coming out, and joining Lightfootinmout and other libtards, in calling Thomas an Uncle tom, puts him in my never ever again watch category of film stars…
Blacks are shooting each other in Chicago as if they were being paid to do it. Maybe they are in competition with Big Abortion for the funds?
Na, they are just performing UBER LATE term abortions…
Geez Louise Chicago! Why on earth did you vote in Beetle Juice again?!
does anyone but me see Beetlejuice when you look at Chicago mayor……
Rest assure Rick. We all do. We all do.