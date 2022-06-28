Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will continue working to support women from out of state who are seeking legal abortions and took aim at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for a concurring opinion in which he urged colleagues to overturn various cases, including the landmark ruling establishing same-sex marriage.

Lightfoot appeared on a CBS morning show Monday to talk about the court overturning Roe v. Wade and reiterated her administration’s plan to spend $500,000 on supporting travelers seeking abortions in the city from states where it’s illegal.

“We shouldn’t be in this circumstance but this is a reality give what the Supreme Court did to American women on Friday,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor also took aim at Thomas over the weekend, criticizing his dissent for questioning the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage. Lightfoot has warned for months that the court may go after LGBTQ rights and was discussing Thomas’ dissent at a Pride event when someone in the audience shouted, “F—- Clarence Thomas.”

“F—- Clarence Thomas,” Lightfoot responded, drawing cheers from the crowd, according to a video on social media.

The comment is likely to be well received in Democratic Chicago but has received criticism from conservatives.

