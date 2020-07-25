More than 2,500 people have signed a petition calling on Trader Joe’s to change the names of its international food brands, including “Trader Giotto’s” and “Trader José,” but the grocery store chain says it was already working on it.
The Change.org petition called out the branding, which replaces the “Joe” in its title for more ethnic-sounding names,” as “racist” and said it “that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes.”
“The Trader Joe’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures – it presents ‘Joe’ as the default “normal” and the other characters falling outside of it — they are ‘Arabian Joe,‘ ‘Trader José’ and ‘Trader Joe San,‘” the petition argues.
But the California-based chain says it was already working on rebranding efforts even before the petition.
“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s, said in a statement to SF Gate.
“We have been in the process of updating older labels and replacing any variations with the name Trader Joe’s, and we will continue to do so until we complete this important work.”
Friend-Daniel said the switch will be completed “very soon.”
The Trader Joe’s announcement comes as several other brands, including Uncle Ben’s, Land O’ Lakes and Aunt Jemima, have changed logos amid a renewed focus on cultural sensitivity.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
” have changed logos amid a renewed focus on cultural sensitivity.”
“renewed focus” by whom?
Notice how .01 percent of radical, deranged, self-righteous, hateful idiots can change the country because they say something offends them and because people bow down to them.
One is totally responsible for their own emotions. Nobody can make anyone feel anyway unless they want to feel a certain way.
I don’t care if someone is offended by a box of pancake mix or a leprechaun on a box of cereal.
What does offend me is that some fool is trying to control others just because others will bow down to their self-righteous political desires.
I worship God, eat at Chick-fil-A, but Goya brand foods, own guns and have a confederate flag and I don’t give a flock if it offends anyone,
especially the self-righteous and self-worshiping.
Bigotry is not necessarily a bad thing.
One need not tolerate or accept every emotion, belief or action of another.
“The Trader Joe’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures”,,,you know like the branding exotifications of “African American”, ” Black Lives Matter”, “Native American”, Asian American, LGBT American, who get branded by Democrats like sheep and cattle to the branding iron???
Hey Trader Joe, just what do you know, “I just got back from a Race Baiting show”
“The Trader Joe’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures ”
HUH??? Other cultures than which culture?
exoticize
verb
* portray as exotic or unusual; romanticize or glamorize.
What a disgrace. I, as a Conservative, am offended by liberals. Since liberals are communists, they should all be sent to North Korea, by rocket ship!!!!!!!
They change all their branding because 2,500 people sign a petition? I rarely shop at Trader Joe’s anyway but now I can just buy Goya instead of anything Trader Jose. As a mom of a Hispanic family I really don’t see what the big deal is. It’s not demeaning it is simply “Joe” in another language. Heck, if they sold Russian style foods they could call it “Trader Ivan”.
Well, please don’t hit that hornet’s nest – the Russians can be a really feisty lot when provoked!
Yeah, but, Ivan in Russian is John in English so I suppose some snowflake would correlate that to some form of sexual exploitation and we would be right back where we started. The whole thing is so ludicrous I am barely able to get my mind around it. Too quote a line from a well known author’s book “Stupid, Stupid, Stupid”
Maybe they should just re-brand the whole business.
“Pandering Joe’s”, “Politically Correct Joe’s” or maybe “Traitor Joe’s” are a few they could try.
Ludicrous. Such hogwash…..
While I was reading the story , I kept coming up Traitor Joes. Then read the comments and you said it….Right On. I don’t buy a lot from them but even that won’t be going to them any more. When I want to buy something , I sometimes check to see if they are Blacklisted by the insane left. If they are , then that’s where I’ll go. I am Spanish on my Paternal side , so I LOVE Goya foods products and now enjoy buying even more.
My wife told me that when she went to the supermarket yesterday, (is it “sexist” to say that??), a lot of the Goya products were “sold out”, and they were limiting the amount of Goya products you could buy until they get more shipped in and re-stock.
Having that blithering idiot AOC call for a ‘Goya Boycott’ has had the opposite effect. I’ve spoken to a lot of people who never really tried Goya in the past, but are now buying a lot of it. GO GOYA!
Just plain dumb.