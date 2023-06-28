Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has claimed that multiple senior government officials—including Pentagon employees with “high clearances”—are aware of a secret UFO craft crash retrieval program being run by the United States.

The Republican lawmaker made the claims in an interview with NewsNation on June 26, shortly after Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer David Grusch alleged that the Pentagon had discovered dead alien bodies from spacecraft that had crashed.

“There are people that have come forward to share information with our committee over the last couple of years … I want to be very protective of these people,” said Rubio, who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“A lot of these people came to us even before protections were in the law for whistleblowers to come forward,” Rubio said, adding that many of those claimed to have “first-hand knowledge” of the alleged extraterrestrial retrieval program.

The Florida Republican alleged that some of the whistleblowers who have stepped forward with similar claims to Grusch are public figures with “high clearances” and “high positions within our government.”

“We’re trying to gather as much of that information as we can … Some of these people still work in the government. And frankly, a lot of them are very fearful of their jobs, fearful [of] their clearances, fearful of their career, and some, frankly, are fearful of harm coming to them,” Rubio said.

Rubio’s comments come amid an ongoing investigation—led by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.)—into the alleged the secret military UFO program. The committee is expected to hold a hearing on the matter soon.

Government Recovering Remains of ‘Nonhuman Origin’

That probe was launched shortly after Grusch made his claims regarding alleged extraterrestrial discoveries earlier this month in an interview with NewsNation.

Grusch previously worked at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office and was a member of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force from 2019 to 2021.

In the interview, the senior official claimed to have provided Congress and the Intelligence Community inspector general with classified information about secret UAP programs which he said proves that the government has been recovering partial and intact remains of aircraft of nonhuman origin, as well as their occupants, for decades.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said. “Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots, and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true.”

Grusch stated that he believed it was “totally nuts” after first learning of the alleged program but claimed that over the years, many current and former senior officers had provided him with evidence of the program, including documents.

Pentagon Denies UFO Program Claims

Despite his claims, Grusch has not yet been able to present any solid evidence.

At the time, the Pentagon denied Grusch’s claims, with the Defense Department stating that officials had “not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

Asked whether he believes Grusch’s and others’ claims to be genuine, Rubio told NewsNation that he doesn’t find them to be “not credible or credible” because they are simply “beyond the realm of what any of us have ever dealt with.”

“What I think we owe is just a mature, you know, understanding, listening and trying to put all these pieces together and just sort of intake the information without any prejudgment or jumping to any conclusions,” Rubio said.

The Republican’s comments come after the Senate Intelligence Committee advanced a bill that would pause funding for any government activities involving “unidentified anomalous phenomena” that have not been “formally, officially, explicitly, and specifically described, explained, and justified to the appropriate committees of Congress” or congressional leadership.

The legislation also states that funding will not be given for such government activities when they involve recovering “unidentified anomalous phenomena craft or pieces and components of such craft.”

Additionally, the bill instructs individuals currently or formerly under contract with the federal government with knowledge of such activities to disclose all relevant information to Congress and notes that they will not be subject to a criminal or civil action for doing so.