A pair of Colorado families have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against their children’s school district, alleging school officials secretly recruited their children for an after-school club focused on gender and sexual orientation.
The lawsuit is being brought by the America First Policy Institute and Illumine Legal on behalf of Johnathan and Erin Lee and Nicolas and Linnaea Jurich against the Poudre School District (PSD). The complaint (pdf) alleges officials at Wellington Middle School (WMS) in PSD had convinced their children to join a Gender and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) after-school club where a guest speaker “introduced concepts of gender fluidity and various types of sexual attraction.”
Both families allege that school officials and GSA club members used deceitful tactics to recruit their children into the club, and encouraged secretive behavior to keep their parents from knowing what they were doing. The lawsuit states that agents of the school district who were involved in the GSA club told the children participating that, “discussing GSA materials at home with their families might not be safe.”
The lawsuit claims an art teacher had invited the Lee’s daughter, who is interested in art, into a “GSA Art Club” without explaining the GSA acronym to her or her parents.
The lawsuit claims the Jurich family was similarly led to believe their daughter was attending an anime club when she was actually attending a GSA club meeting. The Jurich family claimed their daughter knew she was actually going to attend a GSA meeting instead of an anime club, but was convinced by a transgender friend in the GSA club to lie to her parents.
“This sort of misdirection reflected the secrecy and subterfuge in which the Club encouraged children to engage, as well as the mistrust of parents and destruction of the parent-child relationship that the Club engendered,” the civil complaint said of the Jurich family’s situation.
It was within this secretive setting that the lawsuit alleges officials involved in the GSA club taught children about polyamory, suicide, puberty blockers, transgenderism and gender identities, sexualities, and changing names and pronouns.
The lawsuit further claims that one of the teachers involved in the club presented herself as a more trustworthy adult to talk to than the children’s parents, and gave the children her contact information so that they could contact her directly. The school officials involved in the club are further accused of encouraging children to “come out” as transgender by rewarding them with prizes—in the form of “LGBTQ paraphernalia such as toys, flags,” etc.—if they did.
The Lee family claims their daughter had not fully understood the concept of suicide and had not expressed any thoughts about transgenderism prior to attending the GSA club. Still, after her very first time attending a GSA meeting, their daughter announced that she wanted to transition her gender.
The Lee family disenrolled their daughter from WMS the day after the GSA club meeting, and subsequently enrolled her in a private school. The parents claimed the incident led their daughter into a months-long emotional decline of gender and sexuality confusion that required counseling and included suicidal thoughts. The Lee family claims that after pulling their daughter out of WMS, school staff members discussed seeking a child protective services well-child check for their daughter.
The lawsuit alleges PSD officials and employees violated parental rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit requests that a federal court compel the school district to provide parents with notice and an opt-out right when the topic of gender dysphoria is taught in schools, and to award punitive damages for violating parental rights. The parents are also seeking compensation for private school tuition, medical expenses, and counseling fees as a result of this episode.
In an response to an NTD News request for comment, a PSD spokesperson emailed a link to a webpage containing the school district’s policies on transgender and non-binary students. The policy document (pdf) states: “A student has the right to be addressed by the name and pronoun that corresponds to the student’s gender identity and gender expression. A court-ordered name or gender change is not required, and official records” and “staff should use the student’s affirming name whether the name has been legally changed or not, not unlike the common practice of using a nickname by which others refer to the student rather than their legal name.”
PSD also employs a confidentiality and privacy policy that states: “Students have a general right to keep their transgender or non-binary status private from other students, parents, or third parties.”
The PSD spokesperson said the school district is currently evaluating the lawsuit.
IMO its high bloody time, we started CRIMINALLY CHARGING These teachers, and school boards, for DOING THIS!
“And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life with one eye, rather than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire.”
And if your neighborhood gender bender offends your children, surgically do unto him that which he would have done to your child. Just pluck the offending organ out,,,out of the body and out of the American body politic.
“It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.”
Lawsuits and financial punishments where the perpetrators just live to molest another day, are just not equal punishment under the law, just a slap in the face where a slice and a dice is required to balance the scales of justice.
Stump hanging for the males and permanent banishment to Afghanistan for the females.
Line the males you know whats with Honey, and stake them out for the bears!
It what point did it become OK for a teacher to discuss a student’s sex life. What would happen if a male teacher privately talked to a female student about sex and told that student to keep it a secret from her parents. These people are sick.
These days, its the FEMALE teachers boinking the students..
All parents/guardians/etc in every school, in every parish, city, county, state etc needs to openly discuss all school activities with the childrenin their care to include anything they were told to keep from their parents/guardians etc.
“Let’s form this club where we can get a bunch of kids together and talk about different sexual situations meanwhile keeping it secret from their parents”, said the pedophile. Why is it when so called professionals are involved in sexual predator activity many people want to ignore it. If your kid came home and said, “Hey, I was at Bobby’s house with a bunch of other kids and his dad started talking to us about different kinds of sex stuff”, you would call the cops. Make no mistake these kids are being groomed; it has just moved from creepy Uncle Ned to teachers in classrooms all across America.
for years, we on the right were WARNING, they ‘ARE COMING FOR OUR KIDS”….
you get exactly what you voted for colorado.
Once again we see that this demonic Democrat Party cult and its disciples are but disciples of Satan.
Note how what God has declared a sin or an abomination, this Democrat Party cult encourages, promotes, supports and protects.
John 8:42-47 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. 43 Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. 44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. 45 Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me! 46 Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me? 47 Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.”
“Students have a general right to keep their transgender or non-binary status private from other students, parents, or third parties.”
When did children obtain the “right” to keep things from their parents? When did teachers obtain the authority to keep things from the parents?
Are teachers one of those “third parties” ?
Years ago my daughter got the upper hand on a substitute teacher in her junior high history class. The sub ended up running out in tears. ( I accidentally heard about it later that day from a friend of hers that had a particularly loud voice.) When I called the school to get the facts I was shocked that they were “proud” of how my daughter had been so strong, and they were very reluctant to share the facts with me. Fortunately, the very thought of a lawyer coming to visit the school was enough to jar them awake….
Well, she didn’t get that supportive response at home. What she got was educated.
What did she do/say that made the teacher run out in tears?