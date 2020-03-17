Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said in a new interview that he finds it challenging to understand how Christians can support President Trump.

Speaking with “Axios on HBO” on Sunday, Mr. Perez spoke about faith after he was asked to address his 2017 comments that the Democratic Party’s pro-abortion stance was “not negotiable.” Axios’ Jonathan Swan brought up Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, who criticized Mr. Perez’s comments at the time and accused the Democratic Party of slamming the door on Catholics.

Mr. Perez fired back Sunday by citing scripture.

“Actually, the majority of the Catholics voted for Democrats in 2016,” he said. “So apparently the Cardinal may not understand that Matthew 25 is a pretty important teaching. And Matthew 25 says, you know, ‘When you are hungry, I fed you. When you were naked, I provided you with clothing. When you were an immigrant, I welcomed you.'”

“I think one of the reasons why so many people are moving away from Donald Trump is that he’s abandoned all of those values,” he added.

Mr. Perez then appeared to question how people who attend church can also attend Trump rallies.

“The challenge that I see among a lot of people that go to Donald Trump rallies and then they will go to church on Sunday — and I don’t know what faith they are worshipping — Donald Trump has done more to hurt the least of us, among us, than just about any president I can think of,” he said.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.