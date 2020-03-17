Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said in a new interview that he finds it challenging to understand how Christians can support President Trump.
Speaking with “Axios on HBO” on Sunday, Mr. Perez spoke about faith after he was asked to address his 2017 comments that the Democratic Party’s pro-abortion stance was “not negotiable.” Axios’ Jonathan Swan brought up Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, who criticized Mr. Perez’s comments at the time and accused the Democratic Party of slamming the door on Catholics.
Mr. Perez fired back Sunday by citing scripture.
“Actually, the majority of the Catholics voted for Democrats in 2016,” he said. “So apparently the Cardinal may not understand that Matthew 25 is a pretty important teaching. And Matthew 25 says, you know, ‘When you are hungry, I fed you. When you were naked, I provided you with clothing. When you were an immigrant, I welcomed you.'”
“I think one of the reasons why so many people are moving away from Donald Trump is that he’s abandoned all of those values,” he added.
Mr. Perez then appeared to question how people who attend church can also attend Trump rallies.
“The challenge that I see among a lot of people that go to Donald Trump rallies and then they will go to church on Sunday — and I don’t know what faith they are worshipping — Donald Trump has done more to hurt the least of us, among us, than just about any president I can think of,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
What an idiot.
Tom Perez is exactly what you would expect the Head of the DNC to be, a lying immoral communist!
And there’s only one good kind of communist.
This is the faith we follow: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 Moreover, brethren, I declare to you the gospel which I preached to you, which also you received and in which you stand, 2 by which also you are saved, if you hold fast that word which I preached to you—unless you believed in vain.
3 For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, 4 and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures,
Any Christian who has even a basic understanding of Christian faith knows that the scripture Perez cited is being twisted to attack the Christian faith. “Satan is the accuser of the brethren”, and he is a pawn.
Perez knows not Scripture. He twists Scripture to suit his own purposes, just as Satan does.
Matthew 25:35-36 says this: “For I was an hungered and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick and ye visited me: I was in prison , and ye came to me..”
Nothing is mentioned about an illegal immigrant into our country. We as citizens of the USA, under our Constitution are to follow civil law. This is instituted by our Lord. Only if it is in violation of His law can we defy the law. Our laws are to vet any immigrant and for them to come in legally, not ILLEGALLY.
Nice try Perez. God hates the shedding of innocent blood, but I see you don’t care about the shedding of 63 million American babies. All you are about is power, communism and the boot on the American people’s necks. If you spent as much time in the Holy Scriptures and learning and obeying them Perez you would be far better off.
Stop defaming President Trump. He has upheld the laws of the Constitution and the life of the unborn.
Perez, you are a dyed in the wool Communist along with your partners in crime, AOC, Bernie Sanders, Pelosi, China, Talaib, Omar, Maxine Waters, Hollowood, and the media who are working with you to spread this Godless ideology. (Hollywood was misspelled intentionally)
Right as usual Althea! Funny how they only reference the right as “Trump Supporters” or Trump Followers” now. Never refers to “Republicans”. I guess that is because they understand one truth- people of all political parties are attracted to Trump’s Nationalist thinking, and others are Never-Biden or Never-Bernie, just as I was “Never-Hilary”
God himself said “thou shall not kill”. Perez may not understand how Christians can support Trump but a true Christian can’t understand how someone who calls themselves Christian can support abortion. In the Social Justice teaching of the Catholic church the first tenet is respect for life and the sanctity of life. Without that the rest are pointless.
The correct translation is “Thou shall not murder. ” The taking of an innocent life.
Anyone who supports infanticide (abortions) should never speak of religion. A very warm eternity awaits him and all others of his ilk.
So does it say that a person willingly did those things or did a person take those things away from somebody else in order to give away? Perez is confusing good governance with charity. It is so much easier to be generous with other peoples money.
It’s not charity when the government steals from the citizens at the threat of death or financial ruin to give it away to people who won’t work for a living or who sneak into our country to get the free stuff the democrats want to use to get their votes.
I find it hard to understand how some democrats claim to be Christians,Jews but don’t follow the 10 Commandments, and pass laws that are immoral, and against the 10 Commandments
Sorry, it said I voted “4” when was sure I clicked the fifth star
What Perez conflates is his claim Trump hurts the least of us when Trump, like me, wish only to hurt the radical far left philosophy of the Democrat party….
No one can be both the friend of what gives life and that which takes it away. One builds, the other destroys.
The Democrat party has become the party of destructions and the enemy of all living
Anyone buying what they are selling hates their own life.
This is an idiot, detached from any contact with humanity. The fact that he has no concept of morals, would allow you to understand that he can not comprehend people of religion, let alone know what religion Trump supporters follow. The fact that he asks the question shows him to be a bigot, and drives those who have faith far from him. He needs to find a beach full of sand, and start pounding on the same.
Wonder what Perez would say about Rahab, King David, or the apostle Paul.
“Wonder what Perez would say about Rahab, King David, or the apostle Paul.”
Who?
That’s what he would say. He would have to read the Bible FIRST to know what is in it
Coming from the party of hate, intolerance and bullying!
Perez, the great purveyor of f-bombs in public speeches, has NO idea of any religion other than self-absorbed humanism!
Nice try, Mr. Perez. But it is difficult to persuade people when you are a person who finds it necessary to use foul language to convince others of your ideas.
I think Perez, and people like him, know exactly how and why Christians support Trump. God Himself was For King David, and Against Jezebel (in her reign). Not because David was perfect. Far from it. But because David sought God’s will in things, and was interested in doing righteous deeds. Jezebel? Not so much.
No, it isn’t that Mr. Perez does not understand. It is that he wants to drive a wedge into Trumps very strong Christian support. Perez hopes that if he and others keep saying these things, Christians will fall for the ploy and at least not vote at all.
In short. Perez and his are trying to remove the Christian vote from this election. I would say that Satan approves of your tactics, Mr. Perez.
“Perez and his are trying to remove the Christian vote from this election.”
Along with their efforts to move Heaven and Hell, using just their minds
We as Christians and Jews must be sure to vote, not necessarily for Trump, but against the Communist Democrats.
“The challenge that I see among a lot of people that go to Donald Trump rallies and then they will go to church on Sunday — and I don’t know what faith they are worshipping”
The not knowing what Christians worship is apparent by how Democrats live their lives
Luk 6:44 For every tree is known by his own fruit. For of thorns men do not gather figs, nor of a bramble bush gather they grapes.
And if he actually was to read Matthew so as to understand what it said he would not be skipping the part which said GAVE, not that a mob gathered to put a gun to their head to have it taken so it could be used to murder babies and to force the nation to accept abominations
You don’t know what Christians worship because you don’t know G-d
Perez, the pro abortion (murder of babies in the womb) scumbag, talking about scripture. Hey Tom Perez, why not just admit, that you and your DemoRATS are Godless. Thus you liberals are the devil.
Jesus did not say to take from some, to give to others. Charity comes from the individuals heart, not from dictators that force it from the worker to give to the thief. GOD commanded, to not kill. That includes the helpless babies. Trying, in every way possible, to take GOD out of our country, founded by those that deliberately kept GOD in control. Taking over the raising of our children to implant the most evil thoughts you can think of, in their minds. So many evil things you ‘control dems’ are doing. Now, trying to tell people, that you are the godly ones? Wow. There is still time, for you to confess your sins, and come to the Lord, but, you might not want to delay.
I agree with everything you say, but here’s a clarification. The commandment is properly translated “Thou shalt not Murder”. That is the taking of an innocent life. God told the Israelites to destroy many of the cities they conquered, killing not just the people, but burn their crops and kill all their animals. Those enemies were so evil, God didn’t want Israel to mix with them or even to profit from their goods. God gave up on those people. Yet God has mercy… How else can you explain the Murder of millions of babies and Planned Parenthood people and Democrats are still alive.
Mr perez: As a practicing Catholic the Democrats Left me a long time ago. In the last 10 + years over 10 million babies have been murdered by abortion. If you want to pretend to be a God Fearing Person, then don’t kill babies. You democrats with your abortion rights are a total fraud. Don’t insult God by quoting scripture. Bill Koch Maryland
There is no question about Perez, he follows Satan.
Every day, especially as of late. The thought of the Lake of Fire being real and the final solution? Gives me peace…
The Lord was doing us all (who believe) a big favor when He invented it. For it is the real solution to end all pathological lying..
The Lord has a special crown on his kingly rack. One that has engraved on it… “Make God’s Kingdom Great Again.”
Of course Tom Perez has no clue to Christian faith. It must be very confusing to him since he has rejected father God and has no understanding of the unlimited power of prayer and supplication.
Face it folks, truth is, the left’s ideology is not sustainable – period.
***** Lies, false accusations kill trust.
***** Gay marriages do not procreate.
***** Abortion kills potential genius.
***** “By any means necessary” kills truth, honesty, integrity, trust, justice, etc…
***** Evolution lie kills God’s presence, removing God’s blessing and guidance.
***** Support of Islamic doctrine of sharia law “All Muslims are obliged to kill the infidel”.
***** Illegal immigration kills American citizens opportunities and culture.
***** Gun control, confiscation, kills honest citizens.
See a pattern here? Democrats are the party of death!
Democrats proved their agenda:
They want to take your guns,
They want to raise your taxes,
They want to take away your religious freedoms,
They want Wide-Open Borders,
They want to take your private insurance,
They have moved even further left on abortion,
They want to crash our economy,
They want to impeach regardless of facts,
They want total transformation of everything that makes America Great.
They have nothing to look forward to but death, no wonder why they are so angry.
They should try God’s ways, give themselves a future. Remember it is God that establishes authority.
tbell57, Like all of that, except don’t understand why you can’t have evolution as part of God’s plan. A lot of science supports what is found in the Bible. Don’t think Man has, or ever will understand the mysterious ways God rules the Universe. Have as much trouble with the “icons” and “idols”
displayed in “The Ark” in Kentucky, as all “prophets” who claim having the ONLY way to God.
In the age the Cæsars supplied bread and circuses which made them popular but didn’t prove they knew how to govern. Obama was popular but didn’t really govern, Trump is governing in spite of not being as popular. Democrats put a pretty face on a failure to govern but its dirty work!
A favorite trick of the left, “When you were an immigrant, I welcomed you.’” they ALWAYS equate illegal with legal, the overwhelming number of
trump supporters, conservatives and GOP have no problem with LEGAL immigration, it is the illegal part that we don’t like. Dems and perez seem to want to ignore the very laws that they supported and voted for in the past, anything to scam another vote, country be damned.
Of course he would make statements like this Democrat is the party of Satan and do their best to insult or intimidate Christians and Jews and their faith. Everything in their platform from hating cops, to encouraging violence, to encouraging breaking the law, to the killing of innocent babies.
That verse was directed to individual Christians. Our church does all those things voluntarily.
It was not directed to the government, to steal the money from the citizens to do those things. That is not charity…it’s thievery. The Roman government at the time stole money from the people but had no provision for giving to the poor or supporting widows and orphans. They taxed the people to support the Roman Armies.
Jesus tells us to not be like the government.
Our government and the Democrat Party thinks we should be taxed heavily and the government takes their share off the top and gives the rest to people who won’t work, and they support Planned Parenthood to participate in the death of hundreds of thousands of babies. Christians want no part of those murders and the support of people who won’t work for a living. That includes the 20 million illegal aliens who are here illegally which our tax money supports.
Tom Perez obviously never read his bible. It is unconscionable that the Democrats misquote the Bible with the intention of violating God’s laws, and the laws of the United States. This from a party which cheered when God was taken out of their platform, and doesn’t bother to put a US flag on the platform at their debates. And they have the gall to put a hard core Communist on the stage to run for President.
Look in the mirror Perez, you and your radicalized Socialist Party is why “We The People” of America support President Trump !!!! W love our Freedom, Our Constitution and the True American Way !!!!
perez got it wrong, completely, and we should ask him about biden being refused communion, that priest had it right, he said that if you support killing babies you cant have sacred communion. that dnc perez is a liar and he is leading people to very bad place
Now, this is rich, is it not? This man has one of the foulest mouths in politics. He blats out the f-word on a regular basis, promotes the killing of innocent babies, and now he has the gall to try to criticize our pro-life President, who is working for free for the American people and has done more for the less fortunate in this country than all other presidents put together. It is republicans who primarily support charities and ministries, Mr. Perez. You are a fraud. Don’t you dare try to quote Scripture at us like you know what you are talking about. Repent, Sir, or you are in for a big surprise. ”
Matthew 7:21-23 King James Version (KJV)
21 Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.
22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?
23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.