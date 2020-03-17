New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic makes the case for the federal government taking over “crucial factories and industries.”
“This is a war-like situation,” the democratic socialist told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “We’re in a wartime scenario with a Mar-a-Lago attitude being used by the federal government. It’s so laid-back, and I don’t understand it.
“Where is the federal government at making sure our hospitals have the ventilators we’re going to need?” he asked. “Where is the federal government when it comes to surgical masks, getting them distributed? This is a case for a nationalization, literally a nationalization of crucial factories and industries that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need.
“The federal government should recognize this is literally a crucial part of stopping this,” he added. “There should be a national approach to ensuring every factory that can make hand sanitizer should be on 24/7 shifts and the distribution should be going to the places that need it most. But we’re not into the discussion because we can’t even get the testing. It’s backwards.”
Mr. de Blasio repeated the argument Monday morning, calling for “full-war footing” response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re going to need the supply chain nationalized in some form,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“Right now, there’s no effort to make sure that ventilators, surgical masks, even down to hand sanitizer — all these products should be put on a 24/7 production cycle,” he said. “Whatever factories anywhere that can make them should be cranking them out. They should be distributed according to federal priority as you would in a war.”
Mr. de Blasio on Sunday ordered all New York City bars and restaurants to be limited to takeout and delivery and ordered the closure of all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” he mayor said in a statement. “We have to break that cycle.”
Despite the dire warning, Mr. de Blasio was spotted hitting his favorite public gym — the Prospect Park YMCA — in Brooklyn on Monday morning, the New York Post reported.
Yeah DeBlasio –let’s just use the virus as a means to finish off Obozo’s communist coup, you idiot commie.
We can only hope that the people of NYC will dispose of this piece of trash come election time. He should not be allowed to be in any position of power, because he is a petty tyrant.
He’s also “do as I say, not as I do” for hitting the gym. His speech today included “I called the Army, I sent the Vet’s Admin a letter ” to free up beds for New Yorkers”. WOW. Let’s throw the Vets out on the street to die.
COMMENT It will never happen Fredk. I live pretty close to NYC and all the people in there are third world nation relatives or so liberal it makes your eyes bleed.
De Blasio and the communist takeover of businesses. Hey idiot voters in New York, how will you businessmen like it, when De Blasio takes over your business in NYC. You voted for this communist, De Blasio!!!!!!!!
Government never has and never will be a good steward of the peoples resources. The government finds it very easy to spend the peoples money yet fails miserably to account for the value or lack of value we receive for our hard earned dollars. It all sounds good in theory, but the reality has proven out over and over again, government ***** at finances, simply because it is not their “skin in the game” so to speak. Look at how they give themselves raises and separate health care and retirement programs. Speaks volumes of the ineptitude and lack of honesty in government. Be aware folks, Bill De Blasio and his like are not in for the best interest of American citizens, just look at the fruits of their efforts and it become clear.
Proof positive that he is on the socialist/communist side of of governance. The supply chain is the last place we need government. Cost overruns, misallocations, shoddy products all seem to stem from government interference with capitalistic concepts of supply and demand. Just look at all of those socialistic paradises like Venezuela, Cuba, etc. See the blatant shortages the governments have provided to their people.
Ye old divide and conquer trick.
Well, there is only so much of the needed stuff that has been in storage waiting for a normal expected supply need. If it does not now exist it has to be manufactured and that takes more than snapping the fingers. The Democrats are simply making the most political hay they can of this virus event. No person could have been 100% ready for it to happen. But it looks to me that the federal government and most state governments have taken what is probably the best path to overcome the shortages of the moment.
35Vtail–really? So which communist country are you from?