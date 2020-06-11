Apparently, not all lives matter to actor (does he still act?) Tom Arnold. In a bizarre statement, Arnold actually called for the shooting of law enforcement officials!
2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it's fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad's hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let's do it @robreiner #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/KIf5OFAp3r
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 7, 2020
Arnold references a tweet from some leftwing protestor who didn’t like the fact that riot control police wouldn’t talk to him. So, Arnold suggests we shoot’em all! BUT… he does recommend grabbing your dad’s hunting rifle, because, liberals don’t believe in weapons for self defense, right?
Good luck with that Tom. There are plenty of people who’d love for you to try exercising your 2nd Amendment rights on them!
