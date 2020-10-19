Kayleigh McEnany, 32, posted the video to Twitter, writing: ‘UNBELIEVABLE! Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President Donald Trump!!!!!’
President Donald Trump arrived in Orange County on Sunday for a brief visit in order to attend a private fundraising event to bolster his reelection bid on November 3.
His motorcade passed the supporters as it made its way to the fundraiser that was hosted by Oculus Rift co-founder, Palmer Luckey.
UNBELIEVABLE‼️
Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President @realDonaldTrump!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tp0oGQ34MH
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 18, 2020
CALIFORNIA showed up for President @realDonaldTrump ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IjcLa5rOEp
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 18, 2020
Just attended a BEAUTIFUL church service with President @realDonaldTrump at @ICLV!
We are ONE NATION UNDER GOD!!! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ISVFqk2gZs
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 18, 2020
TONS of boats for President @realDonaldTrump in CALIFORNIA‼️ pic.twitter.com/emRtFbLRfz
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 18, 2020
I know it is wishful thinking: BUT,
Wouldn’t be fantastic and great if President Trump were to take the popular vote in California! 🙂 🙂 🙂
The only way Trump could take the popular vote in CA is if it was a fair election.
Let me see now, joe and hoe got how many at a planed rally in AZ, at least a dozen wasn’t it?
Don’t ever remember Obama getting crowds lining up to see him during his campgain fundraising,,,which was 24/7 360 days a year. Maybe he will see the light, back off campaigning for Biden lest he be caught up in the Biden downfall. I understand the FBI is now investigating Hunter’s hard drive for suspected porn, rumored to show underaged girls sniffing illegal drugs. I cannot remember an ex-President who upon taking office , who traditionally is supposed to from then on represent ALL THE PEOPLE in non-partisanship, EVER coming out to campaign for another candidate. So much for unbiased non-partisonship not to mention deformed Presidential legacies. TRump has the wisdom of Ecclesiates, and understands that for every thing there is a season, and you campaign only during campaign season, and work your buns off the rest of the time to set in example a proper seasoning of THE PEOPLE.
Now you have awakened the troll.
Could’ve held Biden’s “rally” in a phone booth.
The question is when Trump wins the election will the liberals be willing to accept the results of the election or will they continue to try to undermine the political process? I think we all know the answer.
I sincerely hope that Trump wins both the electoral and popular votes. I’m going to be chuckling about the states that changed their electoral college votes to say they have to be made to support the candidate that won the popular vote when the state is liberal, voted for Biden, and then has to cast the college votes for Trump. Poetic justice.