A cultural issues writer asserts the NEA board member who recently declared that unvaccinated people with religious exemptions deserve to die either from COVID or a gunshot is not the only one at the association who feels that way.

Breitbart.com reports that the Pennsylvania teacher, Mollie Paige Mumau, believes anyone “hiding behind religious exemptions … deserve whatever comes their way, including losing jobs, getting sick, and perhaps dying from this virus.”

“I don’t know why the GOP doesn’t just take those guns they profess to love so much and just start shooting all of their constituents who think this way,” she wrote, saying it would be “safer” for her friends and family.

“The fact that she would say people who do not get the vaccine should either die from the virus or be shot is an interesting position for the anti-Second Amendment crowd,” submits Laurie Higgins of the Illinois Family Institute (IFI).

Considering how the National Education Association (NEA) feels about Christians, Higgins is not surprised that Mumau is taking aim at religious exemptions.

“It’s an outrageous statement, and she shouldn’t be involved with teaching in any capacity,” the cultural issues writer contends. “She shouldn’t be a teacher. She shouldn’t be a board member on the NEA. But the fact that she would talk like that isn’t unusual.”

Since Mumau made the Facebook post, the district where she teaches has reportedly begun investigating the situation and will “act accordingly” if necessary.

