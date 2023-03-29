Engaging in fiery exchanges with Republican lawmakers about the southern border crisis, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on March 28.

Mayorkas appeared before the panel a week after DHS launched Operation Blue Lotus, a strategy designed to curtail the volume of fentanyl flooding into the United States.

Migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border have soared to record highs since Mayorkas was sworn in as DHS Secretary in February 2021. The number rose to 250,000 last December and was reported at 155,000 in February.

CBP seized a record-high 2,900 pounds of fentanyl along the southern border last November. Three years ago, border agents were claiming around 380 pounds of fentanyl every month.

During the first week of Operation Blue Lotus, there were 16 federal arrests, two state arrests, and 18 seizures that prevented more than 900 pounds of fentanyl from crossing into the United States, DHS reported.

‘Regulations Are Working’

Biden announced in January that, under a COVID-19 pandemic rule that prevents migrants from seeking asylum to minimize the spread of the virus, Mexico would take back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. The Biden administration agreed to allow up to 30,000 people from those countries entry into the United States on humanitarian parole if they find a financial sponsor, apply online, or arrive at an airport.

Mayorkas said that the reduced numbers in February show that Biden’s regulations are working.

Overall, border patrol agents have encountered more than 4.8 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since Mayorkas took office.

Border authorities reported 11 terror watchlist encounters on the southern border between 2017 and 2020. Last year, they said the figure escalated to 98.

“You want to fix this, Mr. Secretary? Go back to Trump policies. Just reimpose everything Donald Trump did to secure the border and your problem will dramatically be improved,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). “You change policies in a bad way and you’re getting a bad result. We’re under attack by drug cartels. We’ve lost operational control of the border.

“The Secretary has said numerous times we have control of the border. The head of the Border Patrol about a couple of weeks ago said we don’t have operational control of the border. Anybody who believes that we’re in control of the border is in denial. We’ve lost control of our border. The number of people coming across our border on the terrorist watch list is going up like a rocket.”

“Look what’s happened. And you know how it happened? You took all the policies that were working, and you changed them, and it’s blown up in our face,” Graham said.

Most of the fentanyl that is detected enters the United States through border crossings and is not brought in between the ports of entry, Mayorkas stated.

Last week, Border Patrol chief agent in Tucson, Arizona, John Modlin told Congress that the migrants are used by cartels to distract agents.

Mayorkas told lawmakers that he did not know that cartels use illegal immigrants to cross into the United States from Mexico and sneak in contraband.

The admission sparked a contentious debate with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Debate About Cartels

Cornyn told Mayorkas that during testimony to Congress earlier this month Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged the cartels’ strategy.

“You have no idea how many of those people were carrying fentanyl or other drugs with them, do you?” Cornyn demanded.

“Senator, the expert view that I received is that approximately 90 percent of the fentanyl…” Mayorkas responded.

“That’s a totally made-up number, Mr. Secretary. You know it. That’s a totally made-up number,” Cornyn proclaimed.

“Senator, the expert information that I received is that approximately 90 percent of the fentanyl is brought in through the ports of entry, through passenger vehicles, through trucks, and through pedestrians,” Mayorkas said.

“Mr. Secretary, you understand that you have a credibility problem with the Congress and with the American people, don’t you?” Cornyn asked.

“I have unflinching confidence in the integrity of my conduct,” Mayorkas declared.

“You said we do have operational control of the border in 2022,” Cornyn pointed out. “You said the border is not, in fact, open. And then I think I heard you say here that no administration has ever had operational control of the border. Isn’t that what you said?”

“No. That is not what I said,” Mayorkas replied.

Cornyn said that “4.8 million people” arrived at the border and were “ushered into the interior of the United States, perhaps never to be identified or heard from again.”

“And with 108,000 Americans dying of drug overdoses last year alone with those drugs flooding across the border, you think everything is just hunky dory?” Cornyn said.

“That is absolutely not true, Senator. No, I understand that,” Mayorkas answered.

‘A Significant Challenge’

Multiple times during his testimony, Mayorkas called fentanyl “a significant challenge” that was a problem before the Biden administration took office.

The Biden administration has “operation control” of the border according to his own definition, Mayorkas explained. He defined having operational control as “maximizing the resources that we have to deliver the most effective results.”

“The Border Patrol agents and all the personnel of the Department of Homeland Security are doing heroic work in that regard,” the secretary said.

The most heated exchange took place when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) immediately confronted Mayorkas.

“Is there a crisis at our southern border?” he demanded to know.

Mayorkas responded that “there’s a very significant challenge” before Cruz interjected.

“Yes or no. Is there a crisis?”

“I believe I’ve addressed that question,” Mayorkas replied.

“So, you’re refusing to answer?” Cruz asked.

“Senator, there is a very significant challenge,” Mayorkas said.

‘Yes or No’

Cruz reminded Mayorkas of what Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified “in a sworn deposition in July of 2022” when asked if there was a crisis at the southern border.

He responded with one word—“Yes,” Cruz said.

“Has the crisis at our southern border made Americans less safe? Yes or no?” Cruz continued.

Mayorkas, avoiding a “yes or “no” response, started to answer when Cruz interrupted.

“I don’t want a discourse. It’s a yes or no question.”

“Senator, we have a challenge…” Mayorkas replied before Cruz interjected again.

“Let me show you how someone doing his job answers a question in a straightforward manner,” Cruz said referring back to the Border Patrol Chief’s testimony. “Chief Ortiz, is the crisis that is currently ongoing at the southern border making the border less safe for Americans and aliens alike? Answer: Yes—one word one syllable, three letters. That’s how someone answers a question and does their job.”

“You’re being a politician misleading the American people. Let me give you a chance again. Is the crisis at the southern border making Americans less safe. Yes or no?”

When Mayorkas tried to respond beyond “yes” or “no,” Cruz moved on to the next question.

Throughout the rest of the exchange, Mayorkas refused to offer “yes” or “no” answers and Cruz chastised him.

“It’s obvious you’ve been instructed to stonewall, so I’m not gonna let you. You don’t get to stonewall and filibuster,” Cruz said.

Near the conclusion of Cruz’s questioning, he asked, “Mr. Secretary, how many children have been sold into sex slavery under your administration?

“Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now, your behavior is disgraceful and the deaths of assaulted children, they are at your feet. If you had integrity, you would resign,” Cruz said.

Mayorkas was given one minute to speak after Cruz finished his remarks. He responded that what Cruz said was “revolting. I’m not going to address it.”

“Your refusal to do your job is revolting,” Cruz shot back.

Republicans have repeatedly called for Mayorkas to step down. Two House members, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), introduced articles of impeachment against the Homeland Security Secretary.

Fallon’s impeachment inquiry included charges of participating in a pattern of conduct that is “incompatible with his duties,” giving false and misleading testimony to Congress, and “knowingly” slandering Border Patrol agents.

The impeachment articles from Biggs accuse Mayorkas of “the systematic destruction of the geographical integrity of the United States of America.”

The articles of impeachment were sent to the House Judiciary Committee.

Mayorkas has repeatedly said that he will not resign.