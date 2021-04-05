Of course all of the leftist grandstanding over the new Georgia voter law is hysterically overblown. Americans who value the integrity of elections are fully aware of how important it is to leftists to “protect” their ability to lie and cheat at the polls. We’ve been watching their antics for years. But the latest law passed in Georgia for the purpose of cleaning up election fraud may be brewing up to be the “perfect storm” for leftists, which is why they are obsessed with denigrating and overturning it.
For starters, their entire onslaught against the State of Georgia is right out of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” The immediate goal is clearly to bully Georgia into reversing its current course of ensuring that voters are who they say they are, and only vote once. Even this amount of lawful supervision at Georgia polling places would drastically change the results of its elections. Yet the stakes are higher still.
Specifically within Georgia, leftist Democrats have too much to lose on several fronts from legitimate elections. First, the left cannot afford a major shift in Georgia election results on account of honest voting. The rest of the nation would be only too aware of the cause and effect relationship between properly identified voters and the sudden lapse in leftist political fortunes.
Furthermore, despite all the current squalling of “discrimination,” it would be nearly impossible to put an actual disenfranchised voter on display as a genuine victim of “vote suppression.” The only examples of “suppressed voters” would be those who attempted to vote fraudulently. Case closed. So instituting the Georgia law has the potential to dispel both prominent leftist Democrat myths. And it is for this reason, more than any other, that the left is intent on destroying it.
Leftist Democrats are energized by their sanctimony, and all of the corporate collaboration with their effort to maintain the institutionalized corruption of Georgia elections. So if they are able to “freeze and isolate” Georgia (Per Alinsky) by forcing state officials to stand down in the face of the bludgeoning they are receiving, the chances are very good that no other state would be willing to face such leftist backlash. It is crucial to future leftist election thefts that they quickly destroy the Georgia law to eliminate it as a possible trend setter. Killing proper voter ID in Georgia may well kill it in several other states for the foreseeable future. And that is what leftists hope to accomplish.
In light of all this, it should be no surprise that the same corporate entities who sought to shut down any real investigation into the flagrant corruption and vote fraud of the 2020 Presidential Election are now lining up behind the leftist Democrats attacking Georgia. The stolen 2020 Election was precisely how the left intends to politically dominate America going forward. Big tech and the Fake News mob are still reveling in their successful heist, and must stop this potentially fatal threat to their ascendancy at all cost.
In the past, they have been able to discourage any effort at voting integrity by spewing their standard accusation of “racism.” Yet in so doing, they reveal once again that the real bigotry and racial exploitation resides where it always has, which is within the Democrat Party and its leftist base. The current corporate tantrums and threats against Georgia are hardly examples of “deference” to minorities, but instead reflect total condescension and abject contempt for them as hapless “minions” of the Democrat political machine. The whole ruckus presumes them to actually be incapable of functioning as adults in society. Sadly, some black leftists are willing to accept that role, believing that it somehow “empowers” them.
Genuine patriots of every ethnicity know that they are fully capable of legally identifying themselves as the need arises. And Democrat political operatives are likewise perfectly willing to demand proper identification for entry into any major party gathering. Do they really consider their own voting base incapable of functioning on that level?
According to an April 2 report in “The Blaze,” the Biden cabal is responding to the mess it deliberately created at the border by shipping masses of illegal invaders to various places around the country. So the next phase of the dismantling of America is already underway. And for this insidious plot to have its intended impact on voting demographics, proper voting ID must be thoroughly dismantled. Georgia is moving in precisely the opposite direction of the leftist Democrat strategy, with many other states likely to follow, the moment the positive results of Georgia’s efforts are known.
Look for leftist Democrats to employ every legal and illegal means of preventing any restoration of voting integrity, whether in the Peach Tree State, or any other state that might consider following a similar course. America saw the “end game” of the left last November, and is watching in horror as its dire repercussions now spread across our Nation like a disease. From lies, to intimidation, to the real Fascism of corporate empowerment and bullying on behalf of a despotic government, leftist Democrats are not about to allow anything to stop their onslaught.
President Trump is calling on all decent Americans to stand up to this abomination, by refusing to do business with any company that wields itself as a leftist Democrat weapon against the people of Georgia. And Americans had better face the grim reality of where we actually are. Unless “We the People” engage this enemy in every possible manner, it will continue its malignant quest to totally dominate and subjugate us.
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled system. ??
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants to vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Democrat Party??
The Democrat Party in the U.S. game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to
control the American people and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
The Dishonorable, Dishonest, Traitorous Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!👿 👿 👿
AND once in power, DO ALL They can, to STAY IN power.. For as long as possible.
Great post & wish it would be broadcast as a PSA like the “America Stinks with Racism” false accusation & brainwashing type PSA’s now being broadcast every 5 minutes on TV.
So just where is our Supreme court in the adjudication of the one man, one vote, American Principles of fair elections? If Georgia is able to keep the voter id in place, and the Democrats lose big in 2022, even the Supremes will have to take note and step in into the swamp to allow the crocodile hunters to go after the Democrat ballot harvesters, forged ballots, and votes from the grave that flooded our last election with quicksand. But then the real fraud of the 2020 election will be revealed and the very incompetence and collusion of the Supreme Court who enabled it will be revealed,,,,,which is more incentive for them to keep the lid on and the swamp grass roots growing with the wizards of Washington plying their evil devices. State’s rights demands did not work out so well for Georgia in the last Civil War based also on the premise of race. This one better or it will just become a prelude to another one, also based this time on race, but fraudulently so.
Probably being bullied into ALLOWING IT to continue..
Christopher G. Adamo, Great commentary! You hit the nail on the head. The Democrat communists, plain and simple, want to destroy our right to vote, by disenfranchising our vote, through voter fraud, with no ID required and through mail in ballots.
This unAmerican, unGodly illegal voting project of the Left needs to be killed in the crib NOW!! No more wait and see, no more endless pontificating on 50 TV channels…just kill the little ********.
We just need to shout from the rooftops this one fact: Democrats believe Blacks are too damn stupid to obtain valid ID..
Yep
