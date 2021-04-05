In a reversal of the Trump administration’s removal of the “reproductive health” section from the annual human rights report, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is considering restrictions that countries have on abortion as a violation of human rights.
After the State Department released its 2020 Human Rights Reports that detail religious and human rights violations of foreign nations, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken accused the Trump administration of releasing “unbalanced statements” that “suggest a hierarchy” on human rights, according to ChristianHeadlines.com.
Different administrations … different values
As opposed to former President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – who stressed that his department concentrated on violations of religious liberty and property rights, Blinken is pushing Democrats’ unbiblical agenda across the world, indicating that killing innocent preborn children is a global right … in the name of “women’s reproductive rights.”
“All people are entitled to these rights – no matter where they’re born, what they believe, whom they love, or any other characteristic,” Blinken proclaimed in an official statement. “Human rights are also co-equal; there is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others. Past unbalanced statements that suggest such a hierarchy – including those offered by a recently disbanded State Department advisory committee – do not represent a guiding document for this administration.
It was also implied that Judeo-Christian values championing the sanctity of human life are “unbalanced” and something that should and will be utterly rejected.
“At my confirmation hearing, I promised that the Biden-Harris administration would repudiate those unbalanced views,” Blinken continued. “We do so decisively today.”
He was alluding to Pompeo’s statement last July that he gave in a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where he championed the protection – not destruction – of human life.
“It’s important for every American – and for every American diplomat – to recognize how our founders understood unalienable rights,” Pompeo stated in July 2020, according to The New York Times. “Foremost among these rights are property rights and religious liberty.”
Defending the right to kill over the right to life?
But Blinken insisted that violations against so-called “reproductive rights” – the left’s euphemism for abortion – are as serious as violations against religious liberty.
“For many years, our human rights reports contained a section on reproductive health, including information about maternal mortality, discrimination against women in accessing sexual and reproductive health care, and government policies about access to contraception and skilled health care during pregnancy and childbirth [including abortion],” Blinken continued. “These topics were removed from the country reports by the previous administration, so they’re not a part of the reports released today, which cover the year 2020. I’ve asked our team to release an addendum for each country report later this year that will cover these issues.”
Ironically, Blinken argued that promoting infanticide via abortions abroad is the Biden administration’s way to “advance human dignity” around the world.
“Women’s rights – including sexual and reproductive rights – are human rights,” Biden’s top State Department official insisted. “President Biden has committed to putting human rights back at the center of American foreign policy, and that’s a commitment that I and the entire Department of State take very seriously.”
He closed on the topic of “women’s reproductive rights” by stressing that the Biden administration will do everything within its power to make sure abortions are available and performed internationally.
“We will bring to bear all the tools of our diplomacy to defend human rights [including abortion] and hold accountable perpetrators of abuse,” Blinken assured. “The reports we’re releasing today are just one way to do that.”
So now, thanks to Joe Biden, the right to confinement of death in the womb is more important than the freedom of life and Liberty without? They who are not content to redistribute American life, strength and wealth just within the United States, but eagerly seek it world-wide, now seek to secularly do the same with American Death. Only a secular social insanity of the highest evil intent, now reflected in the confused brain of our own stolen election brain age-depleted President, could openly promote the power of death over the power of worldwide human life, where a mentally confused woman’s right to kill, now empowered by a mentally confused President’s power to corrupt, now supersedes a sane woman’s right and gift ability to reproduce a child. Death is the only thing that is given birth of such Frankensteinian morality, where small men who seek to create the life of a new world society, can only do it with the sewn together rotted body parts of the dead carcass of secular socialism. Just how is a right to kill called a women’s right to reproduce? When you kill you produce nothing,,,,but evil. That which is dead in the head of our current President is now reflected in the heads of the confused women who buy into this human death birthing perfidy, and reflects nothing of the essence of our nation founding life giving CREATOR. Those who listen and obey them will pay the price with their souls.
BUT yet, ‘we cannot kill Murderers and rapists via the death penalty, that is just too inhumane…’
“Democrats’ unbiblical agenda across the world, indicating that killing innocent preborn children is a global right … in the name of “women’s reproductive rights.”
“All people are entitled to these rights – no matter where they’re born, what they believe, whom they love, or any other characteristic,” Blinken proclaimed in an official statement. “Human rights are also co-equal; there is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others. “
So now this demented puppet biden administration thinks it has the power to tell every country, all people in the world that if they don’t agree with this fool and the demonic Democrat Party that they violate the demented puppet biden administration’s version of “human rights’.
The world laughs at this Fool and his illegitimate administration. 🙄
“that it is considering restrictions that countries have on abortion as a violation of human rights. Joe Criminal crime family, the babies that are “murdered” are having their human rights violated. So Joe Criminal is an “accessory” to the murder of babies in the womb. Hey Joe, look in the mirror when you shout “murderer” of the innocent and helpless.
Even If he did look in the mirror… he couldn’t recognize who he’s looking at … that’s if he casts a reflection.
YET actual countries that violate rights, CHINA*cough*, are “OUR BESTEST allies..
What the Biden administration is essentially saying is that certain humans have more rights than other humans. Some humans have the ‘right’ to end the life of another human simply because of the status of the first human and their decision as to whether or not the small human is worthy and wanted. What they are doing is what was done under slavery in this country and under the Nazis in Germany (and in many other places also) where some humans are considered ‘more human’ and others ‘less human’. These sort of ‘rights’ never went well for the ‘less human’ and society at large.
As a side note: the press can stop with telling us how religious Biden is and how he is a ‘practicing devote Catholic’. A devote Catholic COULD NOT stand by and see this sort of focus and be good with it.
WITH how many catholic churches, seem to be GLADLY jumping on the LGBTQ bandwagon and the like,i wouldn’t be so sure what is or isn’t “a devout catholic” anymore..
Women have three choices, a) do not do the act, b) use protection, c) use adoption.
Now the first two may not be approved by everyone but adoption is always
a good idea for women that can not afford children or give the child up to
relatives. When Biden and the leftist murderers look in the mirror they see
muted reflections of Satin, their lord and master. God have mercy on all of
us to avoid eternity in Hell. Facing God with the blood of innocents on your
hands will be a horrible experience, avoid it at all costs, pray for peace.
William
HELL< adopt one of the MILLIONS OF KIDS already IN the foster system if you want a kid…
For example, I am a Christian and do not believe in murder, and, having the right to murder unborn children is just as important. No, that is unbiblical and makes no sense.
I am proudly Agnostic, and i STILL BELIEVE abortion is wrong.. AND HAVE done so, since i turned 18.
The constitution says everyone has the right to life ,liberty and Pursuit of happiness. Except unborn children. When there is a heart beat that child should have the right to life.
SINCE WHEN have commucrats cared one iota, what our constitution says.
Kill me Joe! Gee, thanks. It is the catholic thing to do. (And I used to think even dementia had limits)
If murdering millions of innocent people is a human right then Hitler should have received the Nobel Peace Prize.
Abortion has killed even more people than the Holocaust did.
Appearantly, Biden is competing for the position of the most horrific madman of all time.