In a reversal of the Trump administration’s removal of the “reproductive health” section from the annual human rights report, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is considering restrictions that countries have on abortion as a violation of human rights.

After the State Department released its 2020 Human Rights Reports that detail religious and human rights violations of foreign nations, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken accused the Trump administration of releasing “unbalanced statements” that “suggest a hierarchy” on human rights, according to ChristianHeadlines.com.

Different administrations … different values

As opposed to former President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – who stressed that his department concentrated on violations of religious liberty and property rights, Blinken is pushing Democrats’ unbiblical agenda across the world, indicating that killing innocent preborn children is a global right … in the name of “women’s reproductive rights.”

“All people are entitled to these rights – no matter where they’re born, what they believe, whom they love, or any other characteristic,” Blinken proclaimed in an official statement. “Human rights are also co-equal; there is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others. Past unbalanced statements that suggest such a hierarchy – including those offered by a recently disbanded State Department advisory committee – do not represent a guiding document for this administration.

It was also implied that Judeo-Christian values championing the sanctity of human life are “unbalanced” and something that should and will be utterly rejected.

“At my confirmation hearing, I promised that the Biden-Harris administration would repudiate those unbalanced views,” Blinken continued. “We do so decisively today.”

He was alluding to Pompeo’s statement last July that he gave in a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where he championed the protection – not destruction – of human life.

“It’s important for every American – and for every American diplomat – to recognize how our founders understood unalienable rights,” Pompeo stated in July 2020, according to The New York Times. “Foremost among these rights are property rights and religious liberty.”

Defending the right to kill over the right to life?

But Blinken insisted that violations against so-called “reproductive rights” – the left’s euphemism for abortion – are as serious as violations against religious liberty.

“For many years, our human rights reports contained a section on reproductive health, including information about maternal mortality, discrimination against women in accessing sexual and reproductive health care, and government policies about access to contraception and skilled health care during pregnancy and childbirth [including abortion],” Blinken continued. “These topics were removed from the country reports by the previous administration, so they’re not a part of the reports released today, which cover the year 2020. I’ve asked our team to release an addendum for each country report later this year that will cover these issues.”

Ironically, Blinken argued that promoting infanticide via abortions abroad is the Biden administration’s way to “advance human dignity” around the world.

“Women’s rights – including sexual and reproductive rights – are human rights,” Biden’s top State Department official insisted. “President Biden has committed to putting human rights back at the center of American foreign policy, and that’s a commitment that I and the entire Department of State take very seriously.”

He closed on the topic of “women’s reproductive rights” by stressing that the Biden administration will do everything within its power to make sure abortions are available and performed internationally.

“We will bring to bear all the tools of our diplomacy to defend human rights [including abortion] and hold accountable perpetrators of abuse,” Blinken assured. “The reports we’re releasing today are just one way to do that.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.