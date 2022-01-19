Mr. Biden went down to Georgia last Tuesday, following a trail blazed by the devil.

Bemoaning Georgia’s new election law, which is less strict than that of Biden’s Delaware or Elizabeth Warren’s Massachusetts, Biden played a tune hatched in Hades, the kind of stuff that stokes a civil war, not healing.

Mr. Biden, who earlier called “white nationalists” the greatest security threat facing America, went full demagogue at an Atlanta college: “I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and, yes, domestic.”

“[Joe Biden] invoked Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy; and Bull Connor, who abused civil rights marchers; and George Wallace, who is a famous segregationist – and he basically said if you don’t agree with [his] attempt to nationalize elections and end the filibuster, you’re one of these people. In other words, you’re an enemy of America. This was shocking. Even moderate Democrats were shaking their heads saying he’s gone off the deep end.” (Columnist Robert Knight, in an interview with AFN)

The Great Unifier, who once warned blacks that Republicans were “gonna put y’all back in chains,” invoked America’s actual Civil War to demonize his opponents, saying, “I ask every elected official in America, how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis were all Democrats. Republicans voted in higher percentages in Congress than Democrats for the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

No matter. Mr. Biden’s ace in the hole is a rotten, leftist-dominated education system that specializes in systemic ignorance, especially about American history. He counts on the college-educated media to be reflexively socialist and to bury inconvenient facts.

The Democrats’ national voting “rights” bill hotly pushed by Mr. Biden would violate the Constitution’s delegation of election procedures to the states and shift control to the federal government. Out would go state voter ID laws and other election safeguards. In would come mandated ballot harvesting, lax mail-in voting requirements, more early voting and same-day voter registration.

All of these are ingredients in the vote fraud cake that Democrats are feverishly baking. Mr. Biden wants to get rid of the Senate filibuster so Democrats can jam through their election “reforms” before American voters can throw the bums out for destroying our country.

“I believe that the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills,” Mr. Biden said.

Democrats are also criminalizing anyone who was part of the Jan. 6 Trump rally – not just the riot. Eleven people filed a suit with North Carolina’s Board of Elections claiming that Rep. Madison Cawthorn is disqualified to run for re-election because he spoke at the rally.

They cite an 1868 federal law that says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” The real target, of course, is Donald Trump, who may or may not run again in 2024, and anyone who supported him.

Speaking of phony insurrections, Biden’s Justice Department has announced the launch of a new unit specializing in “domestic terrorism.” This is the same Justice Department that issued a memo targeting parents as terror threats if they speak at school board meetings to expose Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ pornography aimed at their kids.

Democrats are hell-bent on criminalizing opposition any way they can.

Meanwhile, a proposed statute endorsed by Democrat newly elected New York Mayor Eric Adams will let anyone vote who has established residency for – wait for it – a whole 30 days. No citizenship will be required.

This means that upwards of 800,000 non-citizens will be allowed to vote in the Big Apple’s municipal elections.

The party bringing this to America’s largest city is the same one that has allowed an estimated two million illegal aliens to cross the border. If you object to any of this, says Joe Biden, you’re an “enemy” of democracy.

To fight the tide of lawlessness amid the bad taste of suspected vote fraud during the security-loosened 2020 election, Republicans in more than 30 states are working to tighten election laws so that only eligible voters will be able to vote once in each election. That is raw “voter suppression,” according to Democrats. They take it especially personally in big cities, where the dead have enjoyed the franchise for decades and don’t want to be left out.

In 2020, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, a major Democrat donor who has used his Big Tech platform to kneecap conservatives and boost leftists, paid hundreds of millions of dollars to “help” election officials place unmonitored drop boxes in heavily Democratic areas. Still, Democrats complain about Republican “dark money” influencing elections.

They need to work fast to rig the next elections because the Democrats’ COVID-driven mandate power grab is blowing up in their faces. Omicron is rewriting the pandemic into something like seasonal flu. Yet Democrats like D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are doubling down on COVID hysteria. As of Saturday, Jan. 15, no one can go out and do anything in the District without proof of vaccination. The order affects nightclubs, taverns, coffee shops, food halls, concerts, sporting venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, fitness studios and conference locations.

The Democrat media are still shilling for the Fauci/Big Pharma universal vaccination mania, lowering the age as fast as they can. Subjecting healthy children to unnecessary, still-experimental shots is ill-advised at best, criminal at worst, and it’s being pushed by the Democrat-dominated teachers unions.

Since August, when CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted it, we have known that the shots neither prevent infection nor transmission. They save lives by reducing severity in vulnerable people.

As I said, the COVID power grab is blowing up in Democrats’ faces, so they are counting on demonizing opponents and weakening election integrity to get them across the finish line.

Joe Biden’s raising his fist against half the country is either devilishly clever or will be disastrous for Democrats.

For more and more Americans, November can’t come any too soon.

