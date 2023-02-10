House Republicans on Feb. 9 opened their first hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
The committee is under the wing of the important Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Jordan has long looked forward to gaveling in such a hearing.
During the last Congress, Jordan and other Republicans sent “over a hundred letters” to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI which were “either inadequately answered or ignored entirely.”
The panel heard from prominent figures like former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, who contended for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, as well as Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).
The first hearing comes after Republicans in December unveiled a huge 1,050 page whistleblower report detailing the “weaponization” of the federal government.
“In my time in Congress, I have never seen anything like this,” Jordan said during the hearing.
Jordan emphasized that Republicans’ findings came from the testimony of FBI agents, many of whom were later suspended from the agency.
“It’s not Jim Jordan saying this; it’s not Republicans; [it’s] good, brave FBI agents who are willing to come forward and give us the truth,” Jordan said.
Whistleblower Testimony
In his opening remarks, Jordan listed off a litany of findings from whistleblower testimony.
For instance, on Nov. 18, 2021, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee were told that the FBI had created a “threat tag” for parents voicing their concerns at school board meetings. In May 2022, another whistleblower revealed that dozens of parents designated with a “threat tag” were being investigated by the agency.
The same whistleblower said that the leadership of the FBI is “rotted at its core.” Following this, that whistleblower had his security clearance revoked and was suspended from the FBI.
In April 2022, another whistleblower told Republicans that FBI agents “were being run out of the bureau” for attending conservative political events while off duty.
Jordan also cited whistleblower testimony previously included in the whistleblower report which claimed that the FBI had manufactured domestic violent extremism events (DVEs) to hit “self-created performance metrics.” Additional testimony in September 2022 revealed that Jan. 6 case files had been altered to make it appear that DVEs were on the rise, as Democrats and President Joe Biden have long claimed. The agent was later suspended.
In September 2022, yet another whistleblower revealed to Republicans that the FBI views the Betsy Ross flag, the original design of the American flag with 13 stars, “as a terrorist symbol.”
Additional testimony found that the FBI accepts personal data on users from Facebook “without the user’s consent.”
Democrats Claim Partisanship
Since the committee was announced, Democrats have sought to label it as a partisan effort.
In a statement, the White House called the panel “a political stunt that weaponizes Congress to carry out the priorities of extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress.”
The White House claimed that it was Republicans who are weaponizing the government.
“Led by Jordan and Congressman Matt Gaetz, this committee plans to weaponize the MAGA agenda against their perceived political enemies, going after civil servants, private citizens, and the rule of law,” the statement said.
In his opening remarks, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) alleged that the hearing was a forum for “conspiracy theories,” and cited the now-defunct Jan. 6 panel, on which Raskin served, as a model of bipartisanship.
Notably, that committee’s creation was also plagued by charges of partisanship.
For the first time in congressional history, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) picks for the panel—Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).
Instead, Pelosi chose former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as ranking member and also placed Rep. Adam Kinzinger (D-Ill.) on the panel; both were virulent Trump critics.
During the creation of the Weaponization panel, McCarthy honored Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) picks for the panel.
The ranking member of the panel, Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.), was herself a leader in impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.
In her opening remarks, Plaskett likewise claimed that the panel would be a forum for “conspiracy theories,” and accused it of partisan intent.
Meanwhile, Plaskett said she was “proud” of her work to impeach Trump.
For its part, the FBI has repeatedly denied allegations of politicization. The Epoch Times has reached out to the agency for comment.
Related Story – Ex-FBI agent Nicole Parker: Bureau ‘politically weaponized, starting from the top’
Another typical Democrat Party LIE… “The White House claimed that it was Republicans who are weaponizing the government.”
The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy and treachery of this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party cult and their disciples know no bounds.
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and agendas. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
The first next reaction by COngress is to change their name from FBI to FUBAR.
I expect these to go further than ‘hearings’. I want charges leveled and prison time.
The Biden regime actually should be called what it really is – the LYING REGIME!
Biden is a puppet of George Soros and he takes his marching orders from Soros through Obama to Biden’s handlers! Soros hates America and hates Americans and he is pushing our country toward becoming the socialist states of America as fast as he can. Soros should be arrested and jailed and then barred from ever contributing one more dollar to the democrats!
Biden simply lies about everything – he says republicans want to end social security and Medicare even though McCarthy stated that those two programs are not to be touched. Biden and his pals actually cut Medicare by 280 Billion dollars just recently! Biden accused Rick Scott of trying to cut Social security and Medicare even after Scott publicly stated numerous times that those programs were untouchable. So now we know that every time Biden gets in front of a mic he will say republicans want to cut those programs. Biden wasted millions of dollars to take a trip to our state of Florida, just so he could stand up and say that republicans want to cut those programs. Then he jumped into his plane and flew back to DC. How idiotic can one politician be?!?! Yet he has voters who will vote for him even knowing he is a liar!
WAKE UP AMERICA AND SEE BIDEN FOR WHAT HE REALLY IS – A DEMOCRAT WHO LIES TO US EVERY DAY OF HIS PRESIDENCY!!!
In their foolish attempts to weaponize the FBI,,,Democrats have just succeeded in bringing a very dull American switched blade knife like Joe, to a political High Noon gunfight, where the honest disarmed citizens keep singing loud and clear at Lady Liberty in a modern Theme Song of,,,,“Do not forsake Me Oh My Darling.”, while the frightened narc’d fence sitting voter citizens just hide in their safe zones hoping for a disarmed Sheriff Will Cain to take out the bad guys all by himself, after getting whipsawed by the very people like his hired but resigned deputy Lloyd Bridges, who should be covering his back, who later after changing his name to Buttigieg, got put in charge of running our AIRPORT’s, and even starred in the movie of that name, where like the SEAHUNT for missing top secret documents by a former executive run FBI of fortitude, gets morphed into Biden run executive led Fort Fumble.