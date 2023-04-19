Though Colorado has approved one of the country’s most dangerous abortion bills, the pro-life side is not waving a white flag.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) has signed into law an act containing three measures that will damage the work of crisis pregnancy centers and see to the deaths of more preborn babies.

Marcie Little of Colorado for Life tells AFN one bill, SB 189, allows little girls to obtain contraception and referrals for abortion without parental consent.

“Pregnancy centers are going to be censored from advertising their services,” she continues, noting SB 190. “They are not going to be able to provide abortion pill reversal, which is just progesterone for women who have changed their minds after starting a chemical abortion.”

The third bill, SB 188, protects abortionists in Colorado who abort unborn babies in violation of other states’ laws. Additionally, local cities and counties cannot pass ordinances to prevent late-term abortion clinics from opening in their neighborhoods.

Colorado allows unborn babies to be aborted for any reason up to birth, and pro-abortion groups have been paying women to travel there from pro-life states to abort their unborn babies. According to Colorado Politics, 750 pregnant women traveled from out of state to Planned Parenthoods just in January; in comparison, there were 1,500 out-of-state abortion patients in 2021.

“Sex traffickers and child abusers are going to be able to bring women into the state of Colorado, force them to have abortions to cover up their crimes, and then never be held accountable,” Little warns. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg with these three bills that were passed.”

Gov. Polis sees the measures as an expansion of abortion “rights,” but pro-lifers call the bundle the “kill more babies” bill, and as far as they are concerned, the war against the act is far from over.

So far, a federal judge has blocked the law against pro-life centers and against the use of the abortion pill reversal method, and more lawsuits are expected.

In Kansas, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voted in favor of a bill to provide medical assistance to babies born alive in abortions. In other words, a 23-week-old baby born alive in a failed abortion should receive the same care any other premature baby would receive at that age.

But as Danielle Underwood of Kansans for Life tells AFN, Governor Laura Kelly (D) vetoed it, calling HB 2313 “misleading and unnecessary.”

“Gov. Kelly’s heartless veto shows her lack of compassion and her disconnect with the values of the people of Kansas,” responds Underwood. “These babies deserve protection and the same medical care as any other newborn of the same gestational age.”

In many cases, the baby will have to be hospitalized for appropriate care, but the veto will have to be overridden to make that happen.

“We should have the votes to override, but we really would like to keep those Democrats on board,” the pro-lifer notes. “That’s why it’s going to be even more important for every Kansan to contact your legislators, regardless of their party, and tell them to do the right thing and stand up for these babies who are born alive after an attempted abortion.”

Underwood believes there is interest in the legislature to override the veto.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.