Hunter Biden’s past dealings with Chinese nationals – including some flagged for “potential financial criminal activity” – are outlined in a Senate committee report reviewed by Fox News.

The details come as Biden – the 50-year-old son of President-elect Joe Biden – on Wednesday acknowledged that he has been under a grand jury investigation through the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware since 2018 over his “tax affairs.”

“Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army,” the report says. “Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow.”

Ric Grenell calls out CNN’s Jake Tapper for belatedly covering Hunter Biden story

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell took a shot at CNN anchor Jake Tapper Wednesday for finally acknowledged the controversies surrounding Hunter Biden.

Tapper was the first anchor on CNN to address the statement released by the president-elect’s son revealing his “tax affairs” were being investigated by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tapper shared a CNN report about the investigation on Twitter, which caught Grenell’s attention.

Tucker Carlson: Hunter Biden tax investigation confirms what we knew and mainstream media covered up

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden announced that he had learned the day before “for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel … that they are investigating my tax affairs.”

Well, a few of us knew that already, to be honest. Shortly before last month’s election, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” reported that federal prosecutors had opened a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China, among other countries. We knew that was true and other news organizations knew it was true as well. But they said nothing. They hid critically relevant news from their readers and their viewers because they didn’t want to hurt Joe Biden’s chances of getting elected.

