AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that 2 million Houston voters cannot receive unsolicited mail ballot applications from local elections officials who are dramatically expanding ways to vote in November in the nation’s third-largest county, a key battleground in Texas.
The decision by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat in a string of losses for Democrats whose efforts to change Texas voting laws during the coronavirus pandemic have largely failed.
Polls show unusually tight races this year in America’s biggest red state, intensifying battles over voting access. Texas is one of just five states not allowing widespread mail-in voting this year. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has resisted calls to expand eligibility and courts have sided with GOP leaders who say fear of catching COVID-19 doesn’t qualify voters for mail-in ballots.
Abbott also continues facing lawsuits, including one filed Wednesday by the Texas NAACP, over his decision last week that barred Texas’ 254 counties from operating more than one drop-off box for absentee ballots, which forced the closure of dozens of drop-off sites in Harris County and other Democratic-led counties.
Mail voting in Texas is generally limited to voters who are 65 years old or older, or who have a disability.
In the ruling, the justices sidestepped the issue of whether mail-in voting was safer in the pandemic, ruling instead that current Texas law wouldn’t allow Harris County to send mass ballot applications.
“The question before us is not whether voting by mail is good policy or not, but what policy the Legislature has enacted. It is purely a question of law,” the court wrote in its ruling.
Democrats, who believe this year’s election is their biggest opportunity in Texas in decades, slammed the decision. “Once again, the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court steps into this election against the interests of voters and a functioning democracy,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party.
The case is among several significant battles over voting in Texas that are still playing out in courts with four weeks until Nov. 3. An appeals court reversed a federal judge’s decision to reinstate straight-ticket voting in Texas, which Democrats had sought over concerns of voters waiting in long lines on Election Day during the pandemic, particularly in large counties that have longer ballots.
Abbott had also faced a lawsuit from within his own party over his decision to extend early voting by six days, part of an extraordinary backlash the governor has faced from the right wing of the GOP over his handling of the pandemic. In a separate order Wednesday, the Texas Supreme Court rejected that effort to scale back early voting, saying the challenge came too close to the election.
The weekslong battle over whether mail-in ballot applications can be proactively sent to every registered voter in Texas’ most populous county has not appeared to dampen interest in the option. More than 200,000 voters around Houston have already requested a mail-in ballot, roughly double the number in a typical presidential election year, said Susan Hays, an attorney for Harris County.
Houston is a stronghold for Democrats, but the surrounding county still includes GOP-held seats that are helping keep Republicans in power in Texas. Democrats are most energized by their chances of winning a majority in the Texas House for the first time in 20 years, needing to flip just nine seats to take over the chamber.
Harris County officials are implementing a $27 million plan to expand voting access by tripling the number of early voting centers — including seven that will be open 24 hours for an entire day — and adding more polling locations on Election Day. Like other cities with NBA teams, the Houston Rockets’ home arena, the Toyota Center, will also be used as a polling location.
Once again the left has found that the will of The People, expressed through the actions of their elected representatives by passing election law at State level, is not to be usurped by the Judiciary, either State or MUCH LESS Federal unelected Judges. The radical left’s unconstitutional use of Federal Judges to interfere with the rights of The Several States must end. Confirm Judge Barrett as the next Justice on the US Supreme Court to return our Constitutional Republic to proper recognition of the 10th Amendment.
This is why i feel, FEDERAL LEVEL ELECTIONS, should have FEDERAL RULES on how they are performed, NOT a patch work of mismatched state rules..
“intensifying battles over voting access”
Lying AP Lib commie fake news propaganda agency.
There’s no battle over “voting access”. It’s a battle over clamping down on outright voter fraud and upholding the law (GOP) or embracing it with open arms as a way to steal the election (Dems).
Just like their “access to health care” Narrative was a lie, the “voting access” Narrative is a lie.
The Left can’t be trusted with words.
Thanks to Donald Trump WE THE PEOPLE have awoke from our deep state induced deep sleep, and are vomiting out and regurgitating their word salads by the bucketful, and are only now ingesting American bred red meat. There is no battle over “Voting access” because every American who has the ability to walk out the door a few blocks to their polling place will never be prevented from voting. Only the sad sack social collectives of children in adult bodies who live their lives in self-handicapping fear will have a problem of access and as far as I am concerned, America is always better served when the strong, sane, brave, healthy self-governing prevail in power over the weak, the timid, the failed, the fools. It’s is the only way America can remain strong, sane, brave and self-governing. Just who wants to live in the kind of Country that reflects the image of these failed collectives of American socialists who now disguise themselves as the image of past American Democrat strong, who now can only plagiarize and redistribute the ideas, the wealth and the success which the current generation of American strong have already produced.
Just like last year, when trump was wanting all those states to CLEAR UP their voter rolls from all the ILLEGAL aliens registered, they said “he was trying to disenfranchise folks’…
Another reason you “Don’t Mess with Texas”. I thank God every day he led me out of the Illinois wilderness to the promised land of Texas where men can still breathe free,,,, where men can be men and even the sheep are not nervous. I’m way over 65, but will vote in person like a man when the early voting starts on Monday, in spite of those Democrats determined to turn me into a mouse, and our upsoming election into their cheese.