Will Smith is experiencing the fallout following “the slap” at the 94th Academy Awards seen around the world.

Just a quick recap! On Oscar night, Sunday, March 27, Smith slapped Chris Rock, after he made a joke deemed insensitive about the “Red Table Talk” host, actress, and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock joked, “Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2, ‘can’t wait to see it.”

Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at the joke. She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder causing hair loss. Hence, Smith got on a stage and slapped Rock.

As he returned to his seat, a Rock confused-looking then replied, “Smith just slapped the [expletive] out of me.” Smith sat down and said, “Keep my wife’s name out your [expletive] mouth.”

Since then, countless think pieces have been published, multiple celebrities have weighed in on the matter, sides and Smith resigned as a member of the Academy.

Smith’s projects like “Bad Boys 4 and Netflix’s “Fast and Loose” have been put on pause.

An insider source told Us Weekly, “He feels terrible and is trying not to panic, but seeing his roles put on ice has been a hugely bitter pill to swallow.”

The source added, “His biggest fear is that he’s in the process of being fully canceled, and there’s nothing he can really do about it except sit back, suck up his punishment like a man and try to atone however he can.”

In another article by Us Weekly, a source said Pinkett Smith isn’t “angry with” her husband,. Though, she “wishes he didn’t” react by getting physical with Rock.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” a source told Us Weekly.

Though Whoopi Goldberg recently said in an interview she believes Smith’s career will recover.

“Also some of Will Smith’s future projects are in question,” she said. “The question is, does he have a path back? Yes, of course, he does. He’ll be fine, he’ll be back. No worries.”

