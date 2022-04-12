Detroit Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, following a wave of infections reported among politicians and journalists on Capitol Hill last week.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. After not feeling well over the weekend, I took an at home and PCR test,” Tlaib tweeted. “I am home quarantining and recovering. Please stay safe, everyone.”

Tlaib had stayed home from Saturday’s Michigan Democratic Party convention in Detroit out of an abundance of caution while she awaited test results, she said in a video message played at the gathering.

Tlaib was at the White House twice last week for events related to the Affordable Care Act and the signing of the postal reform bill. She posed for a photo with President Joe Biden, who tested negative on Monday morning, the White House said.

A flurry of other lawmakers in Congress and Biden administration officials last week revealed positive tests, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat. Others like Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas, were among dozens who tested positive after attending the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on April 2.

Tlaib is the latest of the Michigan delegation to test positive following infections reported by U.S. Reps. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, in March and January, respectively.

“This is a reminder that we are not out of this pandemic,” Tlaib tweeted. “Thankfully, I am vaccinated & boosted.”

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, both in 2020

