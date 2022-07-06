Texas border counties are facing a migrant “invasion” and Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, must expel people suspected of entering the U.S. illegally, local officials said.

Several local leaders and activists said Abbott would be justified to expel migrants because the Biden administration has failed to do so, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Kinney, Goliad, Terrell, and Uvalde counties this week issued disaster declarations and called on Abbott to enforce federal immigration laws.

The move was meant to pressure Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to take direct action to secure the border. The question is, will he?

A handful of Texas counties on Tuesday declared the ongoing border crisis an “invasion” and called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to do the same, citing constitutional authority for states to act in self-defense in the face of federal inaction.

Speaking in rural Kinney County, which includes a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, officials from Kinney, Uvalde, and Goliad counties said the Biden administration has refused to secure the border and enforce the law, and that although Abbott has done much to support local communities in south Texas most affected by the crisis, he needs to do more. Namely, he needs to follow their lead and declare an invasion.

