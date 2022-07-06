Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been hit by another hypocrisy storm – after blasting ‘the toxicity in our public discourse’ just days after crowing ‘F*** Clarence Thomas’ at an event.
Lightfoot made her latest remarks while speaking at a news conference on Tuesday with other city officials regarding the U.S. Senate’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on gun control after the horrific July 4 gun massacre in Chicago.
‘The toxicity in our public discourse is a thing I think we should all be concerned about, right? And it’s ironic obviously that we’re having this conversation and what happened on Independence Day,’ the Democrat mayor began.
“Fuck Clarence Thomas” –@chicagosmayor @SCOTUSblog @chicago #prideinthepark #chicago #RoeVWade #lorilightfoot #scotus pic.twitter.com/F5GOESquuM
— Ricky (@RickyRakoon) June 26, 2022
I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/z4BXZ4Jj9Y
— Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) June 28, 2022
Typical
ALL the toxicity is COMING FROM folks like her..
This Mayor cannot Determine which SEX ” SHE ” is Once ( She ) Knows, I’m Sure Everything Will Work Itself out.!
Democrat Leftist, President Joe Biden, said, If you , To Paraphrase President Joe Biden, Didn’t Vote For Democrats, Your not Black Enough. ” I’m Sure Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Would Agree.
The Toxicity is the treasonous, demonic Democrats Hating for everything and everyone that they do not agree with.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the destructive policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
To Paraphrase democrat, Joe Biden …..” Biden: If You Don’t Vote for Me, ‘You Ain’t Black…”
all she is can be summed up in a word TRASH!
chicago is a dumpster fire under this things leadership she should be recalled.
Sent to prison more like.
