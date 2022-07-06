Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been hit by another hypocrisy storm – after blasting ‘the toxicity in our public discourse’ just days after crowing ‘F*** Clarence Thomas’ at an event.

Lightfoot made her latest remarks while speaking at a news conference on Tuesday with other city officials regarding the U.S. Senate’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on gun control after the horrific July 4 gun massacre in Chicago.

‘The toxicity in our public discourse is a thing I think we should all be concerned about, right? And it’s ironic obviously that we’re having this conversation and what happened on Independence Day,’ the Democrat mayor began.

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/z4BXZ4Jj9Y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) June 28, 2022