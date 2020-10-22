Joe Biden says he’ll let a commission suggest whether to pack to Supreme Court or not.

The Democratic presidential nominee vowed Thursday to create a bipartisan panel that would take six months to study options for reforming the federal courts — including the flashpoint fight over the nation’s top court.

“It’s getting out of whack,” Biden told CBS News in an interview to air Sunday on “60 Minutes.”

Biden’s proposal effectively serves as an effort to defuse calls from both ends of the political spectrum for the Democratic presidential nominee to take a clear stand on the Supreme Court after Republicans’ successful effort to forge a right-wing majority.

Republicans have howled that a President Biden would “pack” the top court by expanding the number of judges even after they played fast and loose with longstanding precedent to reshape the Supremes in their preferred conservative image.

Progressives, on the other hand, are urging Biden to embrace court reform to prevent the courts from turning back the clock on issues like abortion, health care, gay rights and especially voting rights.

Biden sought to chart a middle path by opening the door to major reforms without committing to simply add seats to the Supreme Court.

“If elected, I’ll put together a bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars, liberals and conservatives to reform the courts,” Biden said.

