Joe Biden says he’ll let a commission suggest whether to pack to Supreme Court or not.
The Democratic presidential nominee vowed Thursday to create a bipartisan panel that would take six months to study options for reforming the federal courts — including the flashpoint fight over the nation’s top court.
“It’s getting out of whack,” Biden told CBS News in an interview to air Sunday on “60 Minutes.”
Biden’s proposal effectively serves as an effort to defuse calls from both ends of the political spectrum for the Democratic presidential nominee to take a clear stand on the Supreme Court after Republicans’ successful effort to forge a right-wing majority.
Republicans have howled that a President Biden would “pack” the top court by expanding the number of judges even after they played fast and loose with longstanding precedent to reshape the Supremes in their preferred conservative image.
Progressives, on the other hand, are urging Biden to embrace court reform to prevent the courts from turning back the clock on issues like abortion, health care, gay rights and especially voting rights.
Biden sought to chart a middle path by opening the door to major reforms without committing to simply add seats to the Supreme Court.
“If elected, I’ll put together a bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars, liberals and conservatives to reform the courts,” Biden said.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Joe Biden says he’ll let a commission suggest whether to pack to Supreme Court or not.”
Democrats seem to prefer lying back and letting some unaccountable pencil pushers do the dirty work. That way the person who should be the lead cannot be held responsible for the fallout when their scheme inevitably fails miserably.
“Joe Biden says he’ll let a commission suggest whether to pack to Supreme Court or not.”,,,this from the President of the commission of sin, many overt, but most covert, with his son tagging along for the ride that always leads to a fall.
That just said the supreme court should not be used for political gains. I really think the old man needs to be placed in a mental ward. The only bipartisan he possesses is whether he prefers 12- 14 year old girls or 8-10 year old girls.
Then there are those Biden designer black COVID masks. He is so proud to wear. Joe was overheard by his secret Service agents complaining about Trump airing his dirty laundry. They all burst into laughter and confused Joe demanded to know why. “Hey man are you kidding me? “,,,Well no Mr. Vice President, that designer black COVID mask you so proudly wear all over town was found under the Back Seat of Hunter’s car and is the bottom half of your new grandson’s mother’s dance uniform. You Mr. Vice President as usual are accusing Trump of doing what you yourself have done behind closed doors,,,,,airing your own dirty laundry, all over town.”
Go ahead, Creepy Joe. Pack the court. You’ll just make it irrelevant.
Need to pass an Amendment next year to set the max number at 9.
Biden is a piece of work. He wants to ride both sides of the fence on this in an attempt to pander to both sides of the equation.
He won’t need a commission if Democrats get into the house and Senate, they will merely pass the necessary legislation and he will sign it!
You know, Mr. Biden (and the rest of you Radical Liberals), the LEGISLATURE is where these RIGHTS are supposed to be implemented…
And I’m NOT talking about “ObamaCare” (which is just a LAW [that could be (and I would argue IS) unconstitutional) – but, rather, you can pass a CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT.
BUT, of course, YOUR course of action is to get Radical, Activist Liberal judges (and the Activist Liberal Justices on the SCOTUS) to just “declare” that what YOU want is “constitutional” and those policies which oppose your power-grabs to be “unconstitutional”
THAT’S what’s “out of whack”!
YOUR reliance on the COURTS to implement what YOU can’t get the VOTES (or support of the VOTERS) to pass legislatively!
What is their problem? They lost RGB, but picked up Roberts. Sounds like an even swap to me.
“It’s getting out of whack”
The SCOTUS has been out of whack for at least 60 years. They have made countless rulings that defy logic and the Constitution. The SCOTUS is now finally, for the first time in my lifetime, coming back into whack. The Dems know this and they’re panicking. A proper SCOTUS that takes its oath to the Constitution seriously would greatly undo the evil house of cards they so eagerly constructed.
Here’s what we need a commission to do. We need to re-evaluate every SCOTUS ruling for the last 100 years (but mainly the last 60) and see which ones were clearly wrong. Then have Congress pass a reform to reverse every bad ruling, and simply undo them. The SCOTUS was never meant to be a Super-Congress. They need to be dropped a few rungs on the ladder to their proper place.
Also impeach any justices (I’m looking at the Libs and Roberts) who flippantly bent the meaning of the Constitution to suit their whims. Buh-bye.