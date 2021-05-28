A pair of tech companies filed a lawsuit Thursday to block a Florida law that would implement penalties for “Big Tech censorship” of citizens and political candidates.
NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association announced the lawsuit, saying the bill, which would allow fines, lawsuits and other penalties against tech companies that remove Floridians from their platforms, infringes on free speech and driven by politically motivated opposition to companies’ moderation decisions.
“By tying the hands of digital services fighting online harms, this law would turn American companies into unwilling tools for bad actors at home and abroad, putting Floridians at risk,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law Monday which would allow “all Floridians treated unfairly by Big Tech platforms” to sue the companies for monetary damages up to $100,000 and institute fines of $250,000 per day on social media companies that remove candidates for statewide office from their platforms and $25,000 per day for those running for non-statewide offices.
It would also allow the state’s attorney general to bring action to restrict tech companies that violate the law from contracting with any public entity under Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
The lawsuit states that the law infringes on the First Amendment rights of tech companies by forcing them to host content they find objectionable and provides special treatment to political candidates.
Additionally, they note that the Walt Disney Company and Comcast, which own theme parks in Florida, are “arbitrarily” exempt under the law.
“The law is crony capitalism masquerading as consumer protection. Our lawsuit will stop an attempt by the state of Florida to undermine the First Amendment and force social media sites to carry offensive and harmful political messages,” said Carl Szabo, NetChoice vice president and general counsel.
DeSantis representative Christina Pushaw said the governor believes the law has a “strong legal basis” in a statement to The Hill.
“It is recognized that the government has a role in protecting consumers against discrimination and deceptive/unfair trade practices and this law is within that authority to rein in a powerful entity that oversteps individuals’ free speech rights,” Pushaw said.
What’s the matter guys—can’t take your own medicine? I hope you lose.
I hope so too… BUT with how the left, seems to control a # of the courts, these days, i fear they will win.
We either have freedom of speech, thought, expression, and the right to assemble, or we do not. The left wants to completely shut down all conservative comment. If we do not have a Constitution so be it. But if we want to remain free, that poor old worn Constitution has given us that for almost 250 ears. Don’t throw it away now.
Actuall the opposit of what Matt Schruers said is true, big tech is already the willing tool of bad actors, this is obvious by those it allows to post misinformation and those they ban for posting bonafide opinions which either question or refute by reasoned argument ‘acceptable’ information.
IF IT wasn’t for their outright meddling in the last election, and for doing so through ALL trump’s term, IMO MOST WOULDN”T see a need to reign in big tech..
SO THEY BROUGHT this on themselves.
Maybe they should rethink their position on censorship. I do not acknowledge karma, but it would be nice to see them have their wagon fixed.
“A pair of tech companies filed a lawsuit Thursday to block a Florida law that would implement penalties for “Big Tech censorship”. NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association can take their “liberal” lawsuit and shove it where there is no sunlight.
“By tying the hands of digital services fighting online harms, this law would turn American companies into unwilling tools for bad actors at home and abroad, putting Floridians at risk,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said.
Very interesting. How is it that you people get to decide who the bad actors are, Mr. Schruers? I happen to be convinced that the bad actors are the ones who colluded with you to suppress posts that didn’t align with the corruptocrat agenda. I demand the right to decide for myself who the ‘bad actors’ are, you schmuck.
The lawsuit proves they are doing exactly what the law is designed to prevent – censorship.
Let’s see them sue the Chinese first!!!