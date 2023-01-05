DC Liars A.F. Branco | Jan 5, 2023 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
“Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies
Tell me lies
Tell me, tell me lies
Oh no-no, you can’t disguise
You can’t disguise
No, you can’t disguise
Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies”
Little Lies by Fleetwood Mac
>strong>Democrat RINO, >/strong>Republican Congressman-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is being investigated by prosecutors after he said he had embellished his professional biography during his campaign to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican who took office at the start of 2022, said in a statement on Dec. 29: “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning.
“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
I think we should all be honest, but this display of contempt for George Santos is nothing short of stunning. Talk about the kettle calling the pot black! The whole DemonRat party is one big LIE!
I heard someone ask, “How do you know if a politician is lying? His lips are moving!”
This is most certainly true with the DemonRats, and RINOs (same thing).