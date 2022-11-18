What’s actually behind climate change activism? According to one skeptic, “pure authoritarianism” is at play – using the exact same model employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden was in Egypt on Friday, pledging to throw more U.S. tax dollars at the supposed climate crisis. He apologized to the world for America’s absence over the previous four years in the fight against alleged “climate change,” saying the U.S. was back in the lead in the fight and urging other countries to step up to the plate as well.

Marc Morano of the Climate Depot spoke to AFN from the climate summit in Sharm El-Shiekh, Egypt. He says this has never been about climate change.

“The demands for climate reparations, $4 trillion climate fund, Wall Street distribution – this is the ‘Sharm El-Shakedown’ by the United States, one of the biggest shakedowns they’ve ever done,” he charges. “And again, they’re going for pure authoritarianism at this summit.”

Biden touted the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which had some $369 billion in U.S. taxpayer money chasing after billions already spent by the U.S. to try to gut America’s fossil fuel industry. It’s throwing good money after bad, says Morano.

“There’s nothing you can do that could ever solve climate,” he argued. “[There’s] no criteria where they say, We’ve solved it, let’s move on. It’s a perpetual at-risk crisis requiring endless amounts of ever-escalating money.”

The goal of the climate alarmists, according to Morano, is to keep the world in a panic – and he says they perfected the tactic during the COVID pandemic.

“They silenced all the scientists – they silenced their voice, they silenced their research, and they defunded their research,” he lamented. “The same thing has been happening in climate for decades.”

The summit in Egypt, according to Morano, is being “exploited” using the same model employed during the pandemic to justify authoritarianism. “And that’s what they’re doing here,” he concluded.

—-

