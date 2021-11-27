The Supreme Court last week agreed to hear a case involving North Carolina’s voter ID law.
The lawsuit, brought by Republican lawmakers in the state, doesn’t involve the constitutionality of the law itself, but rather who can legally defend the law against such challenges.
The question is whether the administration of North Carolina’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, or the Republican-controlled General Assembly would speak for the state in lawsuits against the law.
North Carolina law requires anyone voting to present photo ID, a measure that’s been challenged by civil rights organizations that say it unfairly affects Black and Latino voters. The General Assembly passed the law in December 2018, overriding a governor’s veto, according to The Hill.
North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case.
“We look forward to taking this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said. “Attorney General Josh Stein has repeatedly put his political position above the will of the voters and cannot be trusted to defend North Carolina’s constitutional voter ID law.
“The people have spoken. A resounding majority of North Carolina voters have approved voter ID at the ballot box. We will ensure their voices are heard. We will mount a vigorous defense of the law on behalf of the citizens of North Carolina.
CNN reported that Stein asked the Supreme Court to deny the Republican lawmakers’ request for a hearing because the Cooper administration was “already actively defending the challenged law.”
“requires anyone voting to present photo ID, a measure that’s been challenged by civil rights organizations that say it unfairly affects Black and Latino voters”. Hey “civil rights groups,” are black and Latino people so “helpless” that they cannot obtain photo ID’s? Boy, Civil Rights groups, you are calling brown skinned and black skinned people too incompetent to have a photo ID. So in essence, civil rights groups, you are degrading people of color (black and brown skinned), as being helpless.
Americans have to produce an ID to cash a check, get a hunting – drivers-marriage-business-etc. license, board a plane, buy a vehicle, open a checking account, apply for credit,buy a house, go to college. As far as the voter ID law unfairly preventing latinos and blacks from voting that is something only a democrat would believe. Seems to me the democratic politicians have categorized the blacks and latinos as not intelligent enough to obtain an ID. Now that is democrat-supremacy, pure and simple.
North Carolina law requires anyone voting to present photo ID, a measure that’s been challenged by civil rights organizations that say it unfairly affects the illegal immigrants, the dead, Black and Latino voters. The General Assembly passed the law in December 2018, overriding a governor’s veto, according to The Hill.
Democrat Joshua Stein the current Attorney General of North Carolina, has repeatedly put his political position above the will of the voters.
This is common practice of the Democrat Party.
I hope the Supreme Court doesn’t cave.
Practically every business and legal transaction requires the presentation of an ID somewhere along the line down to buying alcoholic beverages or cigarettes, these days you may need it along with the COVID card to enter places, no objection from the liberals about that; OH, they were the ones to mandate that one. Sounds more like a scheme to register people who no intention of voting but whose ballots will still be cast in the election!