Democrats desperate to convince voters the midterms are not a referendum on President Biden and the economy are dredging up another president — Barack Obama — to save the day.

With Biden largely confined to the sidelines, Obama is on a multi-state campaign swing to salvage key Senate and governor’s races, attacking Republicans and trying to rekindle the electoral magic that put him in the White House for two terms.

Democrats hope the ex-prez mobilizes suburban and swing voters who otherwise might sit out the election, and keep Republicans from taking over Congress and key governor’s seats. He’s the most on-demand Democratic surrogate in the country. On Tuesday, Obama hits Nevada, then heads to Arizona on Wednesday and finishes in Pennsylvania over the weekend, where Biden will also finally emerge from his hiding to join him.

Sorry, it won’t work.

Obama has a terrible track record as a surrogate, losing record numbers of Democratic seats in the 2010 midterms just two years after he was first elected.

Republicans picked up 64 seats in 2010, the largest swing in decades. Democrats also got pummeled at the state and local level. In 2014, Democrats suffered another round of losses.

Obama’s big lie about the health care reform law – that people wouldn’t lose their doctors – stands as one of the biggest political cons in history. Voters won’t forget.

Now he’s running around the country blaming Republicans for endangering democracy and being obsessed with Donald Trump. The president who claimed to be the “unifier in chief” actually sounds like just yet another political attack artist, especially in Georgia, where he went after GOP Senate candidate and former football star Herschel Walker, dismissing him as a “celebrity that wants to be a politician.”

And of course, he is trying to link every Republican with Trump.

“These days just about every Republican politician seems obsessed with two things: owning the ‘libs’…and getting Donald Trump’s approval,” Obama said in Detroit.

He’s supposed to be the big unifier, and all he does is attack Republicans. He’s driving another wedge, not unifying. Obama is already finding out just how divided this country is, facing heckling at a stop in Georgia.

And Obama will have only limited influence at the polls. He hasn’t been an elected official in six years, a distant memory now in the eyes of many voters.

Obama’s mission seems like a lost cause.

No amount of endorsements or surrogate campaigning is going to help the Democrats at this point. Do you really think that Obama is going to somehow fool people into thinking that Biden isn’t president?

Massachusetts may be the lone holdout for the Dems. That’s why they’re sending Vice President Kamala Harris here this week, because it’s the only state she can’t screw up.

