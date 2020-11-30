WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is for now staying out of a dispute involving the state of Louisiana and a Baton Rouge-area pastor charged with violating state coronavirus restrictions by repeatedly holding large church services.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday evening turned away a request from Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell to get involved in the dispute. Alito denied the request himself, without asking Louisiana officials to respond and without referring the matter to the full court as often happens when a case is particularly significant or contentious.
Spell sued state and local officials in May after being charged with violating state restrictions. Lower courts ruled against him.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Comment by 2Consevative
Posted in Obama laments media’s diminishing importance Nov 30, 07:23
Comment by ggfilthy
Posted in Here we go! Sidney Powell takes on Dominion Voting Systems, Voter Fraud in Georgia Nov 30, 05:39
Comment by UpChuck.Liberals
Posted in Obama Talks and Talks and Talks About His Memoir and His Greatness Nov 29, 23:24
Comment by Greg Hernandez
Posted in Globe-trotting aristocratic traitor ready to lead ‘war’ on climate Nov 29, 22:02
Comment by ltuser
Posted in California: Can employers require employees be vaccinated? Nov 29, 15:42