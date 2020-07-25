RENO, Nev. (AP) — A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church’s request late Friday to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.
In a 5-4 decision, the high court refused to grant the request from the Christian church east of Reno to be subjected to the same COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada that allow casinos, restaurants and other businesses to operate at 50% of capacity with proper social distancing.
Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley argued that the hard cap on religious gatherings was an unconstitutional violation of its parishioners’ First Amendment rights to express and exercise their beliefs.
Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal majority in denying the request without explanation.
Three justices wrote strongly worded dissenting opinions on behalf of the four conservatives who said they would have granted the injunctive relief while the court fully considers the merits of the case.
“That Nevada would discriminate in favor of the powerful gaming industry and its employees may not come as a surprise, but this Court’s willingness to allow such discrimination is disappointing,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a dissent joined by Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.
“We have a duty to defend the Constitution, and even a public health emergency does not absolve us of that responsibility,” Alito said. “The Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion. It says nothing about freedom to play craps or blackjack, to feed tokens into a slot machine or to engage in any other game of chance.”
Kavanaugh also wrote his own dissent, as did Justice Neil Gorsuch, who said today’s world “with a pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges.”
“But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel. In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion,” Gorsuch wrote,” Justice Gorsuch says
David Cortman, senior counsel for Georgia-based Alliance Defending Freedom representing the church, said in an email sent to The Associated Press late Friday that they were disappointed in the ruling but will continue to work to protect Calvary Chapel and others “from discriminatory policies that put religious groups at the back of the line for reopening.”
“When the government treats churches worse than casinos, gyms, and indoor amusement parks in its COVID-19 response, it clearly violates the Constitution,” he said.
The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month after a U.S. judge in Nevada upheld the state’s policy that allows casinos and other businesses to operate at 50% of normal capacity.
The appellate court in San Francisco is still considering the appeal, but it has denied the church’s request for an emergency injunction in the meantime. Its ruling July 2 pointed to the Supreme Court’s refusal in May to strike down California’s limit on the size of religious gatherings.
The church in Nevada’s Lyon County appealed to the Supreme Court six days later, asking for an emergency injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the cap on religious gatherings at least temporarily while the justices consider the merits of the case.
“The governor allows hundreds to thousands to assemble in pursuit of financial fortunes but only 50 to gather in pursuit of spiritual ones. That is unconstitutional,” its lawyers wrote in their most recent filing to the high court last week.
The church wants to allow as many as 90 people to attend services at the same time — with masks required, sitting 6-feet apart — at the sanctuary with a capacity of 200. Other secular businesses in the state that are allowed to operate at half capacity include gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and water parks.
Nevada’s lawyers said last week several courts nationwide have followed the Supreme Court’s lead in upholding state authority to impose emergency restrictions in response to COVID-19.
“Temporarily narrowing restrictions on the size of mass gatherings, including for religious services, protects the health and well-being of Nevada citizens during a global pandemic,” they wrote.
Alito said in the lead dissent that by allowing thousands to gather in casinos, the state cannot claim to have a compelling interest in limiting religious gatherings to 50 people — regardless of the size of the facility and the measures adopted to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The idea that allowing Calvary Chapel to admit 90 worshipers present a greater public health risk than allowing casinos to operate at 50% capacity is hard to swallow,” he wrote.
Kavanaugh said he agreed that courts should be “very differential to the states’ line-drawing in opening businesses and allowing certain activities during the pandemic.”
“But COVID-19 is not a blank check for a state to discriminate against religious people, religious organizations and religious services,” he wrote in his own dissent. “Nevada is discriminating against religion.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Roberts is nothing more than a turn coat traitor to we conservatives! He consistantly shows his true colors-just disgusting!
Roberts is acting like a 15th Century Catholic clergy who demanded “Indulgences” to move your dead relatives (or political Agenda) up the ladder a notch from purgatory into an American perceived heaven, before claiming you could only get to heaven through the intercession of a Supreme Court type Priest. He has become the new High Priest of the Church of the American Secular Supreme Court with the four dissenting Judges in their opinion acting more like Protesting Martin Luther who posted his 95 revolutionary thesis on the Wittenberg Church door and began the Protestant revolution. Fear not, for Christians need not 50 for worship, or a Judicial Priest to intercede and communicate for us to God, but as Christ stated, “When two or three are gathered in my name I AM there.”,,,The Great “I AM”
Luther’s translation of the Bible into the German vernacular from Latin made it more accessible to the laity or Vulgate (or people of Common colloquial speech) while aloof Roberts sides with the Democrat Demons and becomes their majority without even a cogent polysyllabic explanation. Trump showed in his talent to commonly speak the ugly sometimes vulgar truth to THE PEOPLE, that he understood that elections are not won without the common man ,,, or speaking to them in their own sometimes Vulgar language which when used to explain the real world can win them over. Liberal mind controlling election controlling Twitter and Facebook run people just use it as an excuse to censor them and keep the common man locked in the ignorance of a Democrat political purgatory. In this election it will be the nice guys who finish last. Sometimes you can only fight fire, with an even greater fire. Those BLM Roman Candles are like bringing a knife to a gun fight, or a Border agent bringing a bean bag gun to a Drug dealing border dispute. WE THE PEOPLE anxiously wait for the well-armed good guys to step in and do the not so nice media unpopular things what need to be done. Its called leadership, not Roberts rules of surrender.
roberts needs to be impeached, convicted, and thrown from the bench. Of course, the other four communists on the supreme court should also be removed, but roberts should go first.
Roberts is a liberal and a swamp snake
Obviously someone has some serious dirt on The Dread Justice Roberts™.
The church must do what they want and totally disregard to demonic judges!! I wish Roberts would just drop dead!!
I have a feeling that this decision by Roberts is going to become 1 of 2 decisions; I believe the Supreme Court (Roberts) will end up being the deciding factor of the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election just because of all the cheating that will take place with the DemonRats!! (i.e. Mail in Ballots) This election will make the Bush/Gore “Hanging Chads” Election look like child’s play
On a local state, county and city level the church members should campaign grass-roots to put the bad politicians out of office and elect conservatives. It’s ok to be silent in some cases, there are other means of support than twitter.
John Traitor Roberts!!!!!!! Like George W. Bush stated, when he nominated Roberts for the Supreme Court: John Roberts is a Constitutionalist. Another great pick by the New World Order Bushes, who voted for Hillary. John Roberts, you are a disgrace. Hey John Roberts, are you voting for Joe Criminal Biden????? John Roberts, with his liberal voting record, will be very welcome at the Washington cocktail parties. He will fit right in, with the Bill Kristols of the world. There is the “fake news” and there are the “fake conservatives”!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I keep giving Justice Roberts the benefit of the doubt, but it is getting harder each time he sides with the liberal members.
That Roberts is a real *** and he needs to go.
It is a sad thing that john roberts misrepresented himself to get on the court! The nevada decision was terrible! Two justices should retire now, whether because of advanced age or illness or both. We, as a nation , must have a supreme that interprets the law and does not write the law and follows the constitution, not shred it! The liberal members of the court act like they are GOD, not defenders of the constitution as they should be! Roberts sides with the lamebrain left too often! He should be ashamed and retire also!