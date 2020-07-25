A federal judge Friday denied a restraining order that Oregon’s attorney general sought to restrict federal officers’ tactics in Portland, finding the state lacked legal standing.
U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman issued his ruling after hearing about 90 minutes of argument on Wednesday.
“Because it has not shown it is vindicating an interest that is specific to the state itself–I find the State of Oregon lacks standing here and therefore deny its request for a temporary restraining order,‘’ Mosman ruled in the 14-page decision.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had urged the judge to bar federal officers from engaging in “unconstitutional police state-type tactics,‘’ alleging the federal officers have violated the protesters’ rights to free expression and assembly, unreasonable search and seizure and due process.
The attorney general and her lawyers referenced two incidents last week by men in camouflage fatigues who took 29-year-old Michael Pettibone off a downtown street about 2 a.m. on July 15, placed him in an unmarked van and took him to the federal courthouse for questioning. Another person, the next day, was caught on a widely circulated video on social media being led away to an unmarked dark van by men in camouflage, later identified as Customs and Border Patrol officers.
The suit was filed against the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Protective Service, seeking to bar federal officers from illegally detaining anyone without probable cause on city streets and whisking them off in unmarked rental vans.
“The State has presented just one example of an arrest without probable cause and one example of an unreasonable seizure. That is the sum total of the evidence before me that underpins the legal injuries the State asserts in its brief,” the judge wrote. “In both instances of a federal seizure it is either admitted or clearly visible that the agents’ uniforms say ‘Police.’ ”
Mosman explained further why the state failed to prove it had standing to bring the case.
“The injury the state asserts is entirely conjectural. First, the state candidly admits that it does not have a shred of evidence that counter-protesters have ever, anywhere, kidnapped a protester or anyone associated with protests,” he wrote. “Second, the asserted interest rests on an utterly implausible inference. The State’s reasoning is that counter-protesters, once they learn of seizures of protesters by federal agents, will dress up like police and go out on private missions to kidnap protesters. This despite the fact that such kidnappings are Measure 11 felonies in Oregon, punishable by mandatory minimum sentences of up to 70-90 years in prison.”
The judge added, the state’s idea that seizures by law enforcement will lead to kidnappings by private parties is “a bridge too far.”
David M. Morrell, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney, had argued that the state did not have standing to sue the federal government and failed to prove that the detention of Pettibone or the other person captured on video was unlawful.
The Justice Department attorney had urged the judge to use caution and not direct how police should do their jobs. What the state was seeking could curtail investigatory stops by officers, known as Terry stops, which are based on a different legal standard of “reasonable suspicion” rather than probable cause and are a lawful investigatory tool, Morrell argued.
Officers must make “split-second judgments” in “tense, uncertain, rapidly-evolving” circumstances, Morrell said, and he asked the judge to use caution and not allow the courts to direct how police do their jobs.
Mosman’s ruling comes on the 58th consecutive days of protests in the city following the May 25th death of George Floyd, a man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Mosman further addressed the state’s argument that the actions by federal officers in camouflage uniforms, plucking at least two people off the street without being told why, would have a chilling effect on others’ free speech.
Attorneys for the attorney general asked for a court order partly to require federal officers to verbally identify themselves and explain to those they stop who they are and why they’re being stopped.
“The injury the state asserts–a chilling of its citizens’ speech–is not actually redressable by the requested remedy, given that citizens could still believe they might be kidnapped even if police are required to verbally identify themselves,‘’ Mosman wrote. “Apparently, the word ‘police’ and other official insignia on uniforms has not quelled this fear among the public, and it is highly questionable whether the requested relief would do so either.”
— Maxine Bernstein
___
(c)2020 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)
Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Just how many of these secular socialist anarchist Democrat lawyers and judges were educated into social sanity rebellion on the Tax dollars of Conservative patriots? You want to stop this insane assault on our Traditional American Freedoms, defund the scholarships and diverted educational tax dollars used to create these divisive counter-productive social monsters. Federal educational money should only be spent educating students in scientific areas needed for national defense, law enforcement, engineering or business acumen, and should be awarded on talent and proven success, not any other reason. Taxpayers should only fund the education of building and protecting American things, not tearing proven American things down. No Federal educational scholarship money to be spent on classes or majors of Socialist Science, Creative Writing, Law degrees, gender or race relations indoctrination, or anything connected to political. We have already severely damaged this nation by educating people way beyond their ability to comprehend or productively use real knowledge without recreating the meaning of real truth.
Hilarious! Stupid grubers can’t restrict Federal law enforcement! Though I could care less if they burned Portland to the ground then no federal money for rebuilding! Rural Oregon is beautiful as are the people. Portland is a Leftist rectum that needs cleansed…
Indoctrinating Leftists offer a bottle in front of me, but all I get is a frontal lobotomy.
Unfortunately, rural Oregon has the same state A.G. as Portland.
Jack Blade, yep, as in one huge enema.
From the article above: Per Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum: ” “unconstitutional police state-type tactics,‘’ alleging the federal officers have violated the protesters’ rights to free expression and assembly, unreasonable search and seizure and due process”. A lawless Attorney General, good old Ellen. Hey Attorney General Ellen Airhead, the so called protesters, who destroy property, protesters who loot buildings, protesters who burn down buildings, protesters who attack innocent people and protesters who assault and injure police officers are protesters?????????? Guess what, Attorney General Ellen Airhead, these “protesters” are criminals and seditionists and you, Attorney General Ellen Airhead, are an accessory to this criminal behavior.
What is wrong with you people in Portland, Or? Do you really want to take sides with the terrorists burning and looting and injuring your citizens instead of opting for law and order? You nutty liberals are just that. Nuts! Why aren’t you backing the police and Federal officers to the max and stop the terrorists cold?
I must have read a different US Constitution, when I was younger. I must also misunderstand the oath of office for a US Comgressperson. I have failed to grasp the idea of burning and pillaging, being a protected right! If the local officials, regardless of political party are NOT going to protect local property and citizens, the Federal government has the duty and right to protect local property and citizens. Past history, gives legal precedents.
In a time of unprecedented civil unrest that is being encouraged by radical leftist politicians like the fools that govern Oregon and Portland, it is truly refreshing to see a ruling from a federal judge who clearly understands Constitutional law and is unafraid to issue a ruling that upholds the legitimate authority of the federal government. However, it may be a bit premature to take a victory lap since Oregon’s Attorney General may continue to waste taxpayer money by appealing this decision to the ultra-liberal U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in an attempt to have the decision reversed. The radical left is committed to using both violence and the courts to wage war upon our society and its laws in order to “transform” America into its vision for an oppressive socialist state.