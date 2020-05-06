Former NBC employees are being questioned by the State Attorney General about sexual harassment at the network, the Daily News has learned.

The ex-employees — who are represented by Doug Wigdor, the lawyer who also represents victims of Harvey Weinstein — were questioned about allegations of sexual assault and retaliation in the workplace, a source told The News Tuesday.

The Attorney General declined to comment on the matter.

Word of the inquiries comes a day after NBC announced that chairman Andy Lack left the company as part of a reorganization by its new CEO Jeff Shell.

Lack joined the peacock network in 2015, and took over when anchor Brian Williams was under fire for misleading statements about his coverage of the Iraq War.

Former NBC reporter Ronan Farrow — who claimed NBC News had obstructed his reporting on Weinstein’s sexual misconduct — tweeted on Monday that he welcomed Lack’s departure from the network.

“Andrew Lack is stepping down, after public protests calling for leadership change and a unionization effort within the company demanding more transparency about harassment issues there,” he said. “Grateful to the sources who spoke.”

