Rabidly angry abortion supporters are becoming violent and unhinged over the likelihood Roe v Wade will be overturned but a pro-life activist says their crazed behavior is a sign their side is losing.

In light of abortion supporters committing acts of violence, Carol Tobias of National Right to Life says the pro-life movement must remain courageous because the goal is to save the lives of unborn children. So overturning the landmark Roe decision, which could be coming in weeks , she says, marks a historic and huge victory.

“So to think that [predicting] we are going to be doing any kind of violence, or protesting, is a bit ludicrous,” she observes. “And I think they’re just trying to heap blame on pro-lifers even though there’s absolutely no reason for it.”

Last week, the left-wing “Women’s March” announced March 15 was the beginning of its “Summer of Rage” for what it calls “rage for Roe all summer.”

Abortion laws would fall to state legislatures if the Supreme Court overturns Roe in the Dobbs case but abortion supporters are whipping themselves into a frenzy over the 1973 landmarking ruling. That is because it has been revered as a sacred-like ruling by abortion supporters who have all but declared war on pro-life activists, pro-life pregnancy centers, and on the high court’s right-leaning justices.

AFN reported in a May 9 story the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a conservative group, was firebombed by a Molotov cocktail and threatened (pictured at top). A group named Jane’s Revenge eventually claimed responsibility and threatened more violence.

Beyond that firebombing, a LifeNews article cited more than 20 incidents of threats, assaults, and vandalism since Politico reported May 3 on the 5-4 draft court opinion it received from someone inside the Supreme Court building.

Tobias allows there have been some rare instances when people claiming to be pro-life took the lives of abortionists, such as in Kansas and in New York, crimes that reflected terribly on a movement that says it exists to protect innocent life in the womb.

According to Tobias, those criminals should not claim to be part of the pro-life movement. The same can’t be said, she insists, for the abortion supporters who are literally defending violence in the womb.

“It is coming from those,” she says, “who think we need to keep killing babies.”

The Left’s disinformation campaign

The leader of another prominent pro-life group is taking issue with Vice President Kamala Harris for recent comments she made praising abortion providers for their efforts in pro-life states.

Harris has been very vocal in opposition to a law passed in Oklahoma that will virtually ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. In a recent virtual meeting with abortionists in conservative states, the VP heaped praise on the abortion providers. Eric Scheidler of the Pro-life Action League says abortionists are far from being heroes.

“The reality is that abortion providers are guilty of killing the next generation of our children,” he tells AFN. “[But] we’ve got a political party and one of its leaders [Harris] proclaiming that people who are ‘death dealers’ or ‘death peddlers’ – as they used to be called – are sort of heroes in our society.”

Scheidler argues the Biden administration is fomenting a sort of panic if Roe is overturned.

“They’re trying to create a sense that they are the saviors of women,” says the pro-life leader. “[But] in fact, most women it turns out are pro-life – and most pro-life activists are women.

“So, it’s ironic that we have a prominent female politician … trying to raise panic [in a pro-life state] when in fact the pro-life women of Oklahoma and the pro-life women of America aren’t going to have anything to do with it.”

Scheidler points out it’s untrue that abortion will be illegal if Roe is overturned – yet that’s the lie the Left is promulgating.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.