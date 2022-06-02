According to reports from a suburban Chicago newspaper and the slides of the school’s presentation to teachers, the Oak Park and River Forest High School will require teachers to adopt a new grading system based on race.
The high school is the only high school in the twin city school district outside Chicago, famous as the home to many Windy City mobsters.
“School board members discussed the plan called ‘Transformative Education Professional Development & Grading’ at a meeting on May 26, presented by Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning Laurie Fiorenza,” reported the West Cook News, a community newspaper in Illinois that concentrates on government news.
The plan is for the staff and teachers to read books in common that promote grading equity during the rest of the 2022 year and then implement the ideas as proposed in the half-dozen books by 2023.
“Traditional grading practices perpetuate inequities and intensify the opportunity gap,” according to the slides from a professional development meeting held May 26.
The slides say that teachers “are successfully exploring and implementing more equitable grading practices such as: utilizing aspects of competency-based grading, eliminating zeros from the grade book, and encouraging and rewarding growth over time.”
In 2019, the school adopted a racial equity policy, because white students, who make up 56 percent of students, outperform Black (20 percent), Hispanic (12 percent) and multi-racial students (9 percent).
The district did not address the performance of Asian students, who make up 3 percent of the study body and outperform all students.
“We believe it is our responsibility as an institution to identify and remove unconscious biases and system-wide barriers that inhibit success for all students,” said the racial equity statement at the school district.
“To achieve racial equity we must work to address the root causes of inequities, not just their manifestation,” the statement said.
Total enrollment has remained relatively steady throughout the COVID crisis but has gone down among Black students by about 16 percent since 2018, according to the Illinois School Report Card, which compiles official stats for the state on school performance.
Part of that may be because black students accounted for 43 percent of “F” grades in the district in 2021, according to a district report from Patrick Hardy, executive director of equity and student success, Kristen McKee, coordinator of learning analytics, and Laurie Fiorenza, assistant superintendent for student learning.
While the number of “F” grades among black students is down from 52 percent in 2018-2019, it’s apparently not enough.
But of course, that’s the point of “equity” in grading.
When schools struggled under lockdowns for COVID, rather than finding solutions that worked, schools lowered standards, such as eliminating Ds and Fs.
Now the trend has caught on, and experts are eager to cash in, using race as an excuse for easy solutions that really don’t help black students do better.
One of the leading books about equity in grading, “Grading for Equity” by Joel Freedman, is essentially a front for consulting services sold by the author.
Behind Freedman stands the Crescendo Education Group, which makes money by charging school districts by offering consulting services that do everything from teaching teachers to evaluating schools to changing the grading systems of entire school districts based on Feldman’s theories.
“Think about it — in the professional world, you get redos all the time,” Feldman told the Los Angeles Times in support of eliminating homework, attendance and bad grades.
“When you’re late to a meeting at work, it’s not like they dock money from your paycheck. Your boss might ignore it the first time, and then the next there might be a conversation about why you’re showing up late, and the importance of meeting expectations,” Feldman said.
Hair-brained is one term that comes to mind; all students within these schools will be tainted by transcripts that may or may not be worthless. Students who excell, no matter what color or ethnic background, will be hampered after graduation because higher education and employers will have no clue to the integrity of the grades on transcripts. The integrity of the school system is at stake, the idea of equity is a ruse to cover up the poor performance of the education system itself and the victims will be the students.
The insanity and treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrats know no bounds.
Now if you are Black, you don’t have to learn to read, write, or do math to get high grades. You don’t even have to attend school if you are Black in order to graduate with honors.
Working hard, studying, learning no longer is required to become a professional Negro.
Historically, we have some of the finest schools in the world—prestigious institutions that promoted and fostered academic excellence. Over the years they have fallen prey to Leftist infiltration and now we have some nice buildings that are staffed with some of the most ignorant people on the planet. Asinine stupidity now trumps educational achievement.
John Kerry stood before a group of people and touted how honorable it is to be stupid (and he should know). Ketanji Jackson—an aspiring Supreme Court Justice, who graduated from Harvard, mind you, can’t tell you what a woman is. We have a PINO who wants to employ the Coast Guard in fighting “climate change”. If ignorance is bliss, we have just about achieved Heaven on Earth.