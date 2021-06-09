YouTube has permanently removed the “Eric Metaxas Radio Show” from its millions of streaming channels, but the author and scholar says the punishment is more like a trophy acknowledging he was making the other side uncomfortable.

“They’re afraid of the truth,” Metaxas, a speaker and best-selling author, tells One News Now. “If you’re not afraid of the truth, you let people speak.”

The punishment was not a complete surprise. According to The Washington Times, Metaxas was repeatedly angering YouTube’s censors over several months by discussing election fraud in the 2020 election. That earned the show three “strikes” with only one more to go, a producer told the Times, and an April interview with controversial vaccine critic Naomi Wolf counted as the fourth and final violation.

Wolf, a feminist author, emerged as a vocal critic of the COVID-19 vaccine and was herself banned from Twitter in recent days for spreading “misinformation” about the vaccine.

YouTube has also removed channels featuring Sebastian Gorka, the Donald Trump advisor, as well as pro-life news site LifeSite News, the Times pointed out.

The irony of YouTube’s punishment was not lost on Metaxas, who is well known for his biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the famous Lutheran pastor who crossed the Nazi Party and paid for it with his life.

“I’ve written about so many heroes of the faith that have stood against this,” Metaxas says. “So I cannot shrink from what comes to my doorstep.”

The syndicated radio show can still be found on Rumble but Metaxas lost 220,000 subscribers when YouTube removed him.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.